KENNESAW – At the end of the first half, Kennesaw State was leading 42-0.
The team had 312 yards of total offense, and the defense had held Point to 72.
But the most impressive stat of them all? The two columns listing penalties and yards docked on those penalties.
Both zero.
“That’s all about focus,” coach Brian Bohannon said.
Considering the Kennesaw State offense had replaced 10 of 11 starters, there are nearly 50 freshmen on the roster and the fact it was the season opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, it was a great sign as the Owls began the 2019 season.
Before the game, Bohannon made it a point to tell his team three things – minimize the missed assignments, keep turnovers to an absolute minimum and eliminate the penalties.
Without watching the game tape, Bohannon said the team did just that.
“I told them, 'If you control the controllables, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win the game,'” he said.
Bohannon wasn’t talking about Point. The NAIA-level university from West Point was not a team that was not expected to compete with the Owls.
It is most of the remainder of the schedule where the detailed points will be most important in the outcome, and a good test will follow next week when Kennesaw State heads to Ohio to play Kent State in search of its first win against a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Bohannon said there were some things that he hoped would carry over to next week.
He felt the timing of the offensive line was good, considering it was the first time the five players had played together in a game. Bohannon said the timing was in-sync – especially when running to the outside, where the starters popped holes for runs of 36, 44 and 35 yards.
The line also gave new quarterback Daniel David time to throw, and he connected for plays of 37, 38 and 34 yards. Four of the big-yardage plays went for touchdowns.
Bohannon said he was happy with the way the defense flew to the ball. Any time a defense can record a shut out it’s special, but the unit held Point to 129 total yards and 1.3 yards per rush. It had four sacks, held the Skyhawks to 4-of-16 on third down and the 59-0 win was the largest margin of victory in program history.
Finally, Bohannon pointed to new kicker Nathan Robertson. The sophomore was perfect on eight extra points and made a 24-yard field goal. It was enough to get rid of the opening jitters.
The best part, however? A lot of players got to play, and David said he was excited about what he saw, too.
“We could have played better,” he said. “We could have been a lot less sloppy, but I was glad to see a bunch of guys attacking it wanting to get better. A lot of the young guys showed up tonight.”
Bohannon has always said the job of the coaching staff is to outrecruit the previous class. On Saturday, the young guys showed their potential. How it will all turn out is still to be determined, but it looks like it could be fun.
For at least one night, everything that could be good was good at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
