The biggest feel good story of the 2022 high school football season so far has to be the Osborne Cardinals.
The job Luqman Salam and his staff have done changing the culture and building a competitive program has been nothing short of miraculous, considering its recent history. It's five wins so far this season is more than the program had in the six seasons combined. The team has secured its first non-losing season since 1994, which was also its last winning one, and its averages over the first half of the season have been ridiculous. Heading into Friday's game Osborne is averaging 50.2 points per game and is allowing 8.4.
While everything is impressive, there is still a lot of unknowns as the Cardinals begin region play because of the level of competition they have played so far. At the beginning of the season, based on its history, the schedule made sense. Many thought they would be playing like teams, but it quickly became obvious that wasn't the case.
With the early success, expectations have grown. The community around the Osborne program is excited and the players are ready to challenge themselves. The first challenge comes Friday when the Cardinals host Kennesaw Mountain for homecoming.
The Mustangs come in 5-0 as well, and they have been battle tested, and they are not about to sleep on Osborne.
"What I've learned is you can't take anyone lightly," Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. "They have done a great job of utilizing their talent and its easy to see how much better they are."
To earn a team's respect, that was one of the first things Salam set out to do as coach. Earlier this season, he said the goal was to make sure every team his squad faced would be forced to implement a game plan. Consider that done, and there are many reasons why.
Osborne has Cobb County's third leading rusher in Khalif Walters. The senior has run for 696 yards and 12 touchdowns so far this season, and quarterback Edward Burr has thrown for 1,029 yards and 15 scores. Joshua Horton has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Burr's success as he has caught 14 passes for 308 yards and seven touchdowns.
All that success starts upfront behind an offensive line that has jelled faster than anyone might have imagined. That being said, Salam said slow down. Let's not get ahead of ourselves. And while the level of competition is going up, the key to continued success in his eyes is not to start making these matchups bigger than they are.
"Excitement is high," he said. "The kids are looking forward to playing a team like Kennesaw Mountain, but I don't see this as a "prove it" game. For us, its more important to stay in our process.
"We are creating a standard and we need to take pride in our performance."
The Cardinals have not won a region game since the 2011 season, and to do so in Friday will be a big challenge. They will have to find a way to slow down the duo of quarterback Cayman Prangley, who is third in the county in passing with 1,244 yards and 15 touchdowns, and receiver Cayden Lee, who leads the county in receiving with 40 catches, 590 yards and nine touchdowns.
If too much attention is give to Lee, Jailen Taylor is equally capable of a big game. He has 21 receptions for 354 yards and two scores. Plus, Kennesaw Mountain has three runners in Prangley, T.J. Jenkins and Brian Simpkins who all have more than 230 yards rushing.
"It's hard to know what to expect," Salam said. "They are dynamic on offense. You just don't know from what direction they are coming from."
Kennesaw Mountain has made the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Osborne would like to get there, as it hasn't been in the postseason since 1994, and that was when it was considered region playoffs as opposed to just the first round of state.
A lot has changed at both programs, but this year's Cardinals team has really come out of nowhere. Can they continue the climb? Are they ready to take the next step? It is still to be seen, but it seems like the the Osborne community is ready, and the Cobb football community is, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.