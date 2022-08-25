One week into the high school football season and there was one game that really opened a few eyes around the county.
Osborne 46, Woodstock 7.
Now, the Cardinals have won their first game of the season a couple of times over the last few years, but this one was different. Instead of beating a struggling team from a lower classification they beat a team from Class AAAAAA with a recent track record of success. Yes, the Wolverines had a rough season a year ago, but it wasn't that long ago they were advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
This was a game that the Osborne fan base had been craving for a long time.
"It was fun," coach Luqman Salam said. "It's been fun hearing from everyone in the community."
It wasn't just the Cardinals faithful who were contacting him, it was the other coaches around county and area who offered congratulations, because they know how hard he and his coaching staff have worked for this moment.
When Salam took the job in January of 2021 he had no delusions. The Osborne football program had been in constant flux. Players would move in, and just as they would get involved, they would move out. It was hard to keep a consistent coaching staff, and the number of players in the program was dreadfully low for team that was expected to play Class AAAAAA or now Class AAAAAAA football.
In just over 18 months, the program has done a complete 180. On Salam's first day, the Cardinals had 32 players in the program. Now, its between 90 and 100. There are now 13 coaches on staff, up from seven, and enthusiasm is continuing to build as the program reaches each milestone.
"It's been wonderful," Salam said. "Anytime you get congratulations or praise its always nice. But we try to take it with a grain of salt, but it was a great weekend at Osborne High School."
Yet, even Salam said he was caught a little off guard by his team's play.
"I knew we were better," he said. "I knew we were improving, but you never know until you've played that first game."
Last season, armed with mainly freshman and sophomores, Salam and his staff taught them how to come together as a team, how to compete and they focused on how to play defense. After giving up 48.6 points per game in 2020, they more than cut that in half. Last season the unit allowed only 22.9 points per game. And to know the truth, the defense didn't allow any points against Woodstock. The only score the Wolverines got was on a fumble return late in the game.
This season, former Hillgrove and Campbell coach Phil Ironside returned to Cobb County and took over as the Cardinals new offensive coordinator. The improvement has been obvious right out of the gate. Quarterback Edward Burr threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns. Both marks were more than the season totals a year ago. The last two seasons, Osborne only scored 76 points each year. It appears as if they are set a pace to beat that very soon.
Now, no one is trying to make the Cardinals out to be the 1985 Chicago Bears. No one is trying to say the team has arrived. There is a lot of work to do. The program has not had a winning season or made the playoffs since 1994. It's only won as many as three games three times in the last 20 years. That's why this year's sophomores and juniors this year, need to become juniors and seniors. It's this group of players who are setting the foundation and changing the culture. They also know they are in a region with North Cobb, Walton and Kennesaw Mountain -- three teams that have appeared in national preseason polls this season. But maybe the team has reached at least one of its goals already.
"We want our opponent's respect," Salam said. "We want to force them to game plan for us every week."
After enjoying the win over the weekend, it was back to work on Monday. The coaches sent the proper message of its just one game. The team needs to stay the course and not make it bigger than it is. Now, after earning a little respect, the question is can they do it again?
A victory over Chattahoochee on Friday would give Osborne its first 2-0 start since 2001, but Salam pointed out the Cougars find themselves in a similar situation to the Cardinals and trying themselves to turn things around. Chattahoochee opened the season with a loss to 44-21 loss to Forsyth Central, but like Osborne, found some success on offense.
"They are athletic," Salam said. "They have skill players who can hurt you in space. We'll have to be ready to play a full game again."
In a nutshell, Salam wants his squad to play Osborne football -- today, tomorrow, next week and next year.
"Our objective is we want to play an intelligent, hard nosed, clean game of football," he said. "We don't have a bunch of four and five star guys right now. We want them to play for the love of the game and play for each other."
