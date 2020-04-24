It's happened to all of us at one time or another.
As the seasons change, you pull your jacket out of the closet for the first time, and when you put your hand in your pocket, you find money. Maybe it's $5, $10 or even $20.
It's a pleasant surprise. That's usually my first impression.
That's also what I'm hoping the readers think Saturday when they open the paper or click on the link and see the Georgia Sports Writers Association/Associated Press 2019 All-State Football team.
Considering the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, it's great to talk about some high school football and remind everyone that Cobb County was the king of the sport last fall by having Marietta win the Class AAAAAAA title, while Harrison defeated Allatoona in Class AAAAAA, in the first all-Cobb championship game.
I wish it were that easy.
A bigger part of me, when I reach into that jacket pocket and find money, makes me scratch my head and ask how could I forget the legal tender was there in the first place. That's the way I feel about bringing you the all-state team the last full week of April.
This bothers me because this team should have been released before the calendar turned to 2020, or at worst, only a few days after. As a member of the GSWA, I fall on the sword.
When things broke down in the process, I should have continued to sound the alarm to our membership to make sure the largest all-state team, and arguably the most anticipated all-state team of the year, was completed and published.
Unfortunately, like the majority of our members, we got engulfed in the winter sports of basketball, wrestling and swimming, and when those came to an end, we turned our attention to spring sports.
The next thing you know, here we are. That is why I would like to personally thank member Stan Awtrey, the editor of Golf Georgia magazine and a former long-time sports writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As a former president of the GSWA, when he realized what happened, he took it upon himself to make sure a wrong was corrected.
While I am happy we get to celebrate some of the premier athletes and coaches in the state, I am disappointed in the fact that, because of the amount of time that has elapsed since the end of the football season, the all-state team, which normally recognizes a first team, second team and honorable mention, was limited to first team only.
A lot of our players from Cobb County who should have earned all-state honors did not. The biggest injustice comes at the hands of Harrison.
The Hoyas went 15-0 and were limited to one all-state player in defensive back Victor Pless, as well as the Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year in Matt Dickmann.
How linebackers Ryan Smith and Marcus Bleazard and defensive lineman Micaiah Bell weren't recognized is beyond me. The same could be said on offense with running back David Roberts and offensive linemen Cole Storey and Tonny Garcia.
I guess one way to look at it is, with only one all-state player, Harrison truly embodies the meaning of team. It had a perfect season without the help of superstar players.
Another player I thought got shortchanged was Mount Paran Christian's Niko Vangarelli.
The Princeton-bound quarterback did make the first team as an athlete, but I truly believe he should have been the Class A Private Offensive Player of the Year.
That honor went to Eagle's Landing Christian's Keaton Mitchell. The future East Carolina running back ran for 2,030 yards and 43 touchdowns while helping lead his team to a state championship.
Vangarelli missed rushing for 2,000 yards by only 43 yards, but he also threw for more than 1,500 yards and had a combined 31 touchdowns. The signal-caller was offensive option Nos. 1, 2 and 3 for Mount Paran, and he nearly willed the Eagles into the state championship discussion.
I truly believe Vangarelli should have been the honoree. I guess I'm showing my Cobb County bias.
To me, several other local players got shortchanged. Hopefully, this helps put a little chip on their shoulders as they either start their college careers or come back for the next high school seasons. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do from here.
It's always nice to spend that money I found in my jacket, but I realize, if I had used it for its initial purpose, I could have gotten a bigger and more well-rounded product at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.