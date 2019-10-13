Three unranked teams caught my eye this week.
North Carolina State, Louisville and South Carolina. The Wolfpack and Cardinals for their quarterbacks, and the Gamecocks... well, we’ll talk about that later.
North Carolina State and Louisville, a pair of ACC teams that are now being led by Cobb County quarterbacks. The Wolfpack got things started on Thursday night when former McEachern standout Bailey Hockman made the first start of his career against Syracuse.
Multiple media reports said he started because previous starter Matthew McKay was not giving the offense the threat of the downfield passing game. The first pass of the game, Hockman completed it for a 30-yard gain.
The redshirt sophomore finished the game 16 of 27 for 205 yards, and most importantly a win. The jury is still out on whether he will keep the job long term, but he did enough to get the start on Saturday against Boston College, and odds are, he will continue to improve with more reps with the first team.
The additional reps with the first team is what aided Louisville quarterback Evan Conley. The true freshman from Kell got a lot of reps with the first team during the Cardinals’ bye week two weeks ago. He played well last week against Boston College, and he was expected to split snaps with starter Micale Cunningham against Wake Forest. When Cunningham got hurt, it was Conley’s show.
He finished the game 12 of 18 for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but his biggest play came with his legs. On fourth-and-1 with just over 2 minutes to play, Conley broke free for a 41-yard touchdown. It was the deciding play in Louisville’s 62-59 victory over previously No. 19 Wake Forest.
“I felt pretty fast,” Conley reportedly said with a smile to CBSSports.com.
Like Hockman, Conley has earned a chance at the starting job, the question will be whether the Cardinals’ coaches want to give it to him next week. Louisville is scheduled to host defending national champion Clemson.
One team that likely won’t be national champions this season is Georgia. The Bulldogs laid as big an egg as they could dropping their 20-17 decision to South Carolina on Saturday.
The Associated Press top 25 came out at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Georgia dropped only seven spots to No. 10. I wasn’t quite as generous. I knocked them 10 spots to No. 13, and I did it for a few reasons.
First and foremost, the Bulldogs lost at home. As a 20-point favorite the better team should always win at home. This didn’t happen.
Second, the team came out flat. It appeared as if there was little energy in the stadium and it was a late-arriving crowd. Georgia needed to make its own energy against a division rival, and it didn’t.
And finally, for much of the second half, South Carolina was without starting quarterback Ryan Hillinski. The Gamecocks offense ground to a halt. It finished with 297 yards of total offense but did not get inside the UGA 40 until the overtime possessions.
Sure, South Carolina caused some of that, but a top 5 team finds ways to overcome a bad performance and win that game, especially at home.
That brings me to my ballot, and as always, my disclaimer.
This is my second year as an AP top 25 voter. I don’t care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and anyone else for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where the Blazer bandwagon seems to be back in full gear after a 33-14 win over Texas San-Antonio and ready to take on all new passengers. The defending Conference USA champions are now 5-1. When I start ranking UAB in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
1. Alabama: The Crimson Tide went to Texas A&M and blew out the Aggies. The same Texas A&M team that played Clemson and Auburn tough. Alabama torched the defense for 448 yards, and it doesn’t look like the Tide will be challenged until No. 9 when they host LSU.
2. Clemson: Trevor Lawrence looked like Trevor Lawrence again on Saturday. Between three touchdown passes from him and 127 yards from Travis Etienne, the Clemson offense looked like the offense we’ve become accustomed to by the champs in dismantling Florida State.
3. Ohio State: Buckeyes were off, but there was a lot of talk about former Georgia quarterback and current Ohio State Justin Fields on Twitter after the Bulldogs’ loss.
4. LSU: Joe Burrow is gradually trying to become the Heisman Trophy favorite, not just a candidate. Going 21 of 24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns in a win against then No. 7 Florida in prime time will do that.
5. Oklahoma: The biggest beneficiary of Georgia’s loss is the Sooners. They dismantled Texas and now only have one ranked team left on the schedule, a trip to Baylor on Nov. 16.
6. Wisconsin: The Badgers have played six games and have recorded four shutouts. The latest a 38-0 dismantling of Michigan State. The trip to Ohio State in two weeks is beginning to look large.
9. Florida: Valiant effort in “Death Valley.” The Gators have signaled the annual cocktail party should be fun.
17. Arizona State: Most experts thought Herm Edwards was crazy for leaving his ESPN analyst job two years ago to become the coach of the Sun Devils. Now, his team may be the favorite to win the Pac-12.
25. Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are 5-0, have a win over North Carolina, and are riding an 11-game winning streak back to last season.
My ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Penn State
8. Notre Dame
9. Florida
10. Auburn
11. Oregon
12. Utah
13. Georgia
14. Boise State
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. Arizona State
18. SMU
19. Iowa
20. Washington
21. Cincinnati
22. Baylor
23. Tulane
24. Minnesota
25. Appalachian State
