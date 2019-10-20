Late in the Tennessee-Alabama game on Saturday night Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt forgot he was coaching in 2019.
He thought he was coaching in a time when it was deemed acceptable for a coach to put his hands on a player.
Under the circumstances, it was understandable why he was upset. After going toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, the Volunteers had fourth down from the Alabama 2. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano appeared to change the play at the line of scrimmage, and instead of following blockers to the goal line, he took the snap and tried to jump over the pile and stretch the ball over the goal line.
When he stretched, the ball was knocked out of his hands, into the end zone and Alabama’s Trevon Diggs picked it up and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The 14-point swing put the game out of reach, and Pruitt let his emotions get the best of him.
As Guarantano approached the sideline, Pruitt blew a gasket and verbally undressed his quarterback as they walked toward the bench. Then Pruitt, a former Georgia defensive coordinator, went too far. In an effort to further make his point, in front of 90,000 fans, he grabbed and pulled Guarantano's facemask as they continued their way down the sideline.
Reaction to Pruitt's tirade in print and on social media had a wide range. Many people were calling him out, saying what he did was wrong, with some going as far as to say he should be suspended. While I don't agree that Pruitt should be suspended, I think he will have to offer an apology, and he should be put on notice that this can not and will not be tolerated.
There were others that thought Pruitt's actions were perfectly acceptable and that it was no big deal. Many said those who were upset just proved that this was another way of society getting soft. Others said football is an emotional game and they remembered their coaches doing the same thing to them. Even more have pointed out that the great coaches of the past -- Bear Bryant, Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno, Lou Holtz and many others used to do it, and they led teams that won.
Well, just because it may have been an acceptable practice to grab a player's facemask in the 1960s, 70s, 80s or even 90s, doesn't mean it was right. In those days many coaches didn't allow water breaks during practice either. They gave out salt pills with the idea they would help maintain body liquids. Dehydrated players blacking out, throwing up or begging for a drink of water were considered weak.
Neither practice was right then, Neither practice is now.
For those who still don't agree, that's fine, but ask yourself this. When you go to work on Monday, would you let your boss grab the front of your shirt and berate you in front of all your co-workers as he/she drags you through the office? And for those of you in supervisory positions, how long do you think you would have your job if you did the same to one of your employees?
***
Pruitt's actions overshadowed the fact that Tennessee actually played a spirited game and held its own against the best team in the country. The game also showed that Alabama may not be the same Crimson Tide team without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Heisman Trophy candidate suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter and left the game in the hands of back-up quarterback Mac Jones. The redshirt sophomore went 6 of 11 for 72 yards, but the offense was not nearly as effective. This shouldn't be a problem next week when Alabama takes on Arkansas, but if Tagovailoa isn't healthy when the Tide plays LSU, they may not be able to hang on to the No. 1 spot much longer.
Which brings me to my ballot. As always, I offer my disclaimer. This is my second year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech wins, however congratulations to coach Geoff Collins and the Yellow Jackets on the upset of Miami. I also don't care if Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anybody else wins for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which dismantled Old Dominion 38-14. The defending Conference USA champions are now 6-1 and have an off week before taking on Tennessee. When I start ranking UAB in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
2. Clemson: Sometimes the Tigers' quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks bored. It is like he doesn't think the conference poses much of a challenge and because of it, he struggles. Hopefully, he can turn it on again once the playoffs start.
3. Ohio State: Former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields threw for four more touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 52-3 win over Northwestern. He now has 30 touchdowns combined passing and running for the season.
4. LSU: Are the Tigers a playoff team? If they win their next two games -- home against Auburn next week and at Alabama on Nov. 6, and the answer will be a definite yes.
5. Oklahoma: It looks like former Sprayberry star Trey Sermon has fallen out of favor in Norman. The last two weeks he has a only five carries for 17 yards.
6. Penn State: The Nittany Lions passed their first test by beating Michigan on Saturday. The next two weeks they are on the road at Michigan State and undefeated Minnesota.
12. Georgia: The Bulldogs looked like they were afraid to make a mistake the first three quarters against Kentucky. When they finally scored, it seemed like there was a big sigh of relief, and it showed as they put the Wildcats away.
13. Wisconsin: The Badgers got caught looking ahead to next week's game at Ohio State and suffered a 24-23 loss to Illinois.
21. Boise State: The Broncos all but had a New Year's six bowl game sealed up. All they had to do was beat BYU...
My Ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. Auburn
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. Georgia
13. Wisconsin
14. Texas
15. SMU
16. Minnesota
17. Iowa
18. Cincinnati
19. Michigan
20. Baylor
21. Boise State
22. Arizona State
23. Appalachian State
24. Iowa State
25. Wake Forest
