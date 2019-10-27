Marietta's B.J. Ojulari had a busy weekend.
In a matter of a few hours the 6-foot-3, 224-pound defensive end took an official visit to LSU and flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Tigers, where he will now follow his friend, teammate and five-star tight end Arik Gilbert to Baton Rouge to continue his football career.
He sealed the deal by posting a pair of illustrations of him in an LSU uniform on his Twitter account.
"I really like the culture at LSU, how they have so many coaches involved with my position and how their defense plays," Ojulari told Rivals.com following his official visit on Saturday. "They also set their guys up after football and I like the people around the program.
"I was really set on LSU late in July. Things changed a little for me over time, but I knew I wanted to go to LSU."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron is expected to be on campus at Marietta today.
Ojulari came into Friday's game against North Cobb with 68 tackles and a Cobb County leading 11 sacks. The four-star recruit had committed to the Volunteers on Aug. 16, and was headed there with another teammate, quarterback Harrison Bailey.
At the time, Ojulari sounded excited about going to Knoxville.
“Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt, he recruited me the hardest,” Ojulari told the MDJ the day he chose the Volunteers. “They made me the No. 1 priority. It just has a family feel every time I go up there.
“Coach Pruitt made me the priority on defense,” Ojulari said. “They’re short a little bit at outside linebacker, so I can come in and make an immediate impact. Every time I went, it felt like home, Coach (Brian) Niedermeyer, coach (Chris) Rumph, they recruited me so passionately, and I took a liking to that.”
What changed? It doesn't matter.
This is the most important decision he has had to make to this point in his life. He's a great young man, and he needs to make sure he ends up in the right place for his future.
What I do think needs to happen is we, as the media, need different terminology on how to report on our high-profiled college recruits.
Commitment is defined as an engagement or obligation that restricts freedom of action. In recruiting that isn't the case and it isn't fair to the players to say they've committed somewhere. To many things are fluid.
A program could change its coaching staff, which can lead to a player needing to find a new place to play, or a coach may rescind an earlier offer.
Sometimes players choose a school after their junior year, but then have a breakout season as a senior and their options of what level they can play on change drastically. Or, in some cases, they just change their mind. After all, they are 17 and 18-year-old kids.
The recruiting process is more like dating, but that probably isn't the best way to reference it. However, there is a word that is related to dating that I think would work. Instead of having a player commit to a program, he is fraternizing with it.
The root of the word is fraternal, which is defined as being a society of men associated in brotherly union, as for mutual aid or benefit. Fraternize itself is to associate in a friendly way. This is a much better definition of what the recruiting process truly is.
Ojulari is fraternized to LSU.
In theory, the true commitment is when a player signs his National Letter of Intent. But that's a whole different column.
***
What Ojulari's commitment does mean is another showing of how the rich get richer. LSU beat Auburn on Saturday 23-20 and jumped Alabama to become the No. 1 team in the country. Now, both teams will have a bye week before they meet for the latest edition of the "Game of the Century" two weeks from now in Tuscaloosa.
I still have LSU ranked fourth behind Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. While I appreciate the fact LSU may have played a tougher schedule, beating three ranked teams compared to the Buckeyes two and one for the Crimson Tide and Clemson, the trio did nothing this week to show me they were any less worthy of their rank than they were last week.
Which brings me to my ballot, and as always, I offer this disclaimer: This is my second year as an Associated Press top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same goes for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and anyone else for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where the defending Conference USA champions were enjoying a bye this week. Next week the 6-1 Blazers head to Tennessee which is coming off a stunning upset of South Carolina. Here's hoping for an emotional letdown by the Vols. When I start ranking UAB in the top 10, you can start calling me a homer.
1. Alabama: Mac Jones went 18 of 22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide destroyed Arkansas. Do they really need Tua?
2. Clemson: The Tigers crushed Boston College and are in cruise control.
3. Ohio State: Say what you want, but every time Justin Fields and the Buckeyes are supposed to be tested, they beat their opponents like a rag doll. The former Harrison High School standout now has thrown for 1,659 yards with 24 touchdowns and only one interception. He has also run for 319 yards and nine more touchdowns. Games against Penn State and Michigan are still looming.
9. Georgia: The Bulldogs get to play their annual road game at Florida this week. I realize the schools extended their agreement to play the game in Jacksonville through 2023, but Georgia needs to play this game as a true home team. The heck with tradition. Bring the game to campus sites. Moving out of Birmingham certainly didn't hurt the Alabama-Auburn rivalry.
10. Oklahoma: The Sooners might have suffered a loss from which they can't recover.
17. Baylor: Still have not played a team that was ranked when they faced them, although the Bears' win over now No. 22 Kansas State is looking better.
22. Appalachian State: The Mountaineers had just broke into the top 25 last season when they were destroyed by Georgia Southern. Appalachian State will get its shot at revenge on Thursday.
My ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. LSU
5. Penn State
6. Florida
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Georgia
10. Oklahoma
11. Auburn
12. Michigan
13. Notre Dame
14. SMU
15. Minnesota
16. Iowa
17. Baylor
18. Wisconsin
19. Cincinnati
20. Boise State
21. Kansas State
22. Appalachian State
23. Wake Forest
24. Memphis
25. San Diego State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.