In the end, all the talk, computers and polls didn't matter.
After Saturday's championships games there was no doubt which four teams would qualify for the College Football Playoff.
LSU won the SEC, Ohio State the Big Ten, Clemson the ACC and Oklahoma in the Big 12.
In the end there was only two questions the CFP committee really needed to answer. One is which Group of 5 program would get to play in a New Year's Six bowl. With back-to-back wins over Cincinnati, the answer should be Memphis, although Boise State and Appalachian State made compelling cases.
Obviously the more important one, is who is No. 1? The Buckeyes held the top spot in the CFP entering championship week, and after a rough first half, they looked like it in the second half against Wisconsin. Justin Fields likely secured a trip to New York for next week's Heisman Trophy ceremony, and Ohio State completed a stretch of beating Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin in three straight weeks.
The Buckeyes resume is also slightly better than LSU's. They have won one more game against CPF ranked teams and the strength of schedule is a little stronger. Plus, Ohio State did not play any FCS opponents this season. The Buckeyes beat Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic while the Tigers played Northwestern State.
All that said, LSU should be No. 1. The knock on the Tigers for most of the season was their defense was suspect. The last two weeks they have allowed a combined 17 points to Texas A&M and Georgia.
The only way Ohio State can remain No. 1 is if the CFP committee looks at LSU's win and downplays the Bulldogs because of their litany of injuries and suspensions, and its hard to imagine that happening. This was one case where the eye test does not lie. LSU is the best team in the country.
Which brings me to my ballot, and as always I offer this disclaimer: This is my second year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and whoever else for that matter. I grew up in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which after earning a spot in the C-USA championship game as West Division champs, left Boca Raton looking more like road kill than road warriors. The Blazers were humbled 49-6 by Florida Atlantic in Lane Kiffin's final game as Owls' head coach. He will head to Ole Miss, while UAB and the rest of C-USA will gladly help him pack.
That being said, when I rank UAB in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
1. LSU: Enough said.
2. Ohio State: Emotionally, it's hard to get up three straight weeks for ranked opponents, especially when you have already beaten Wisconsin in the regular season. But it does take something special to make adjustments and turn a 21-7 deficit into a 34-21 win.
3. Clemson: Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is just sitting back and smiling after 62-17 win over Virginia in the Clemson Invitational, i.e. the ACC championship game.
4. Oklahoma: Jalen Hurts will be playing in his fourth straight College Football Playoff. If there is one thing the Sooners will have over LSU, its experience. Oklahoma has been there, and Hurts knows how to win.
8. Georgia: It looked like the Bulldogs were about to turn to a couple of trainers and have them suit up to play receiver in the SEC title game, and running back D'Andre Swift obviously wasn't healthy. Of course, none of them play on what was supposed to be the best defense in the country, and the 481 yards and 37 points put up by LSU didn't help that argument either.
On the bright side, the goal was to make it to New Orleans this year, and Georgia will likely be there, just for the Sugar Bowl, a week ahead of the national championship game.
14. Memphis: Congratulations Tigers! You likely get to play in the Cotton Bowl. Of course you'll get to do it without your head coach as Mike Norvell has agreed to become the new coach at Florida State.
15. Baylor: The Bears had their chance, but for the second time this season, a halftime lead over Oklahoma turned into a painful end of the game loss. This time in overtime.
19. Appalachian State: Give the Mountaineers credit. They made a great case to be the first Sun Belt team to play in a New Year's Six bowl, but they will have to settle for the New Orleans Bowl.
My ballot:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Florida
6. Notre Dame
7. Penn State
8. Georgia
9. Auburn
10. Alabama
11. Oregon
12. Utah
13. Wisconsin
14. Memphis
15. Baylor
16. Minnesota
17. Michigan
18. Boise State
19. Appalachian State
20. Iowa
21. Navy
22. Cincinnati
23. SMU
24. Air Force
25. USC
