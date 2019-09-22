Did we learn anything Saturday?
In a day that had the opportunity to start paring down the potential national championship contenders, what we got was more of the same. All the top teams -- with two exceptions -- came out on top, and those two provided more questions than answers.
The first was Notre Dame. The Irish came to Athens, covered the spread, and at times looked like they were as good as Georgia. So, one question could be is Notre Dame better than we thought? Or, is Georgia not quite as good as we expected it to be.
The answer is likely somewhere in the middle. However, what the 23-17 final score did was allow Georgia to say it likely has the best win of the early season, at least on paper. What it does for Notre Dame is keep it in the middle of the College Football Playoff discussion, provided it runs the table the rest of the way, which would mean wins over Virginia and USC at home, along with Stanford and Michigan on the road.
Speaking of Michigan, it showed that it was clearly overrated at No. 11. The Wolverines' offensive line may be the worst in a decade or more, and its defense couldn't slow down Wisconsin's running game even when Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor was out of the game dealing with an injury.
There is little doubt that the Michigan football program is better under Jim Harbaugh. He brought it back from the depths it fell to under Rich Rodriguez, and they have recruited top-level talent. The only problem is the amount of winning he has done isn't that much better than his predecessor Brady Hoke, and its a far cry from the records of Bo Schembechler and Lloyd Carr. Then there are those other stats. Harbaugh is 0-4 against Ohio State, 1-9 against top 10 opponents and five losses by at least 21 points. You start to wonder how much longer the Wolverines' faithful are going to keep him around if that doesn't change.
Speaking of Ohio State. The jury is still out on the Buckeyes considering the best opponents they have played this season are Cincinnati and Indiana, but one thing that cannot be denied is the way former Harrison High School and UGA quarterback Justin Fields is playing.
Fields went 14 of 21 for 223 yards passing and had nine carries for 36 yards against Miami (Ohio). He also accounted for six touchdowns -- all in the second quarter. He threw touchdown passes of 10, 30, 13 and 53 yards, and added touchdown runs of 6 and 7 yards.
For the season Fields is completing 70 percent of his passes (66 of 95) for 880 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also run 44 times for 150 yards and six touchdowns.
Which brings me to my ballot, where there wasn't much movement at the top, but a lot of shaking up at the bottom.
As always, a disclaimer: This is my second year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anybody else wins. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where my Blazers improved to 3-0 with a 35-3 drubbing of South Alabama. There is still plenty of room on the defending Conference USA champion's band wagon. Plus, the final plans were approved this week for UAB's new 44,000-seat football stadium in downtown Birmingham. Blazers football has a chance to be good for a long time. When I start voting them in the top 10, you can start calling me a homer.
Thoughts on my rankings:
1. Clemson: The Tigers were up 38-3 at the half. Here's hoping that Trevor Lawrence stays healthy. The potential of having to spell Taisun Phommachanh, Clemson's third-string quarterback, is scary.
2. Alabama: Nick Saban wants the students to stay for the whole game. The university is now using an app to monitor how long the students stay with incentives for those who do. Maybe they should work out a deal where the students only have to stay as long as the starters are in the game.
3. Georgia: Big sigh of relief from the Bulldog fans I know. We'll see if the Notre Dame win propels the team to bigger heights.
6. LSU: Joe Burrow threw for another 398 yards and six touchdowns. But did the Tigers really allow Vanderbilt to roll up 38 points and nearly 400 yards of offense?
8. Wisconsin: The Badgers finally allowed a team to score against them this season. After opening the year with back-to-back shutouts, Wisconsin allowed 14 points to Michigan, but only after the Badgers built a 35-0 lead.
11. Notre Dame: Hard to drop the Irish any farther than this. May also be too low.
20. Virginia: For much of the game, how many thought Old Dominion was going to pull the upset two years in a row?
24. UCF: The 2017 "national champions" lost their first regular-season game in 28 tries. Too bad, an undefeated season may have given them their best playoff argument yet.
My ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Texas
11. Notre Dame
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Iowa
15. California
16. Texas A&M
17. Utah
18. Michigan
19. Boise State
20. Virginia
21. Army
22. Kansas State
23. Washington
24. UCF
25. Michigan State
