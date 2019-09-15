Georgia fans, give yourselves a hand.
Saturday's "Pink Out" to honor Wendy Anderson, the late wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson, was pure class.
Wendy Anderson died last month after a two-year fight with breast cancer. To bring further attention to the disease, nearly 1/3 of the 92,000 fans at Sanford Stadium came dressed in pink. It was most noticeable in the student section, where 13 guys in the front row led the way with each having a letter of "Remember Wendy" painted on their backs.
It was a sight that made Blake Anderson emotional.
"It has been a really emotional week," he said. "I just want to say publicly: one of the classiest moves I've ever seen. It's hard to truly prepare for something like that.
"I would say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink. They don't know my wife and they don't know me and they didn't have to do it. I'm very grateful and honored and obviously overwhelmed."
This isn't the first time Georgia fans have stepped up and made a difference. After Southern University's Devon Gales was paralyzed during a game against the Bulldogs in 2015, the university and the fan base stepped in to make sure he had what he needed. That support has never wavered, and because of it, Gales was presented with a home this summer in Braselton.
The house came because of more than $250,000 worth of donations from Georgia fans, some help of some local businesses and aided by HGTV. Gales left Baton Rouge and now calls North Georgia home. He has also become an assistant football coach at Jefferson High School, where he works with the receivers and special teams.
Neither Anderson nor Gales was on the radar of Georgia fans prior to the seasons in which their teams came to Athens. In both cases, they will remember the Bulldogs generosity for the rest of their lives.
***
Saturday proved to be a pretty good day for Cobb County kids in the collegiate ranks. Georgia's Dominick Blaylock, a former Walton High School star, showed he is going to have a big future ahead of him with the Bulldogs. He caught four passes for 112 yards including a 60-yard touchdown.
Former Harrison standout Justin Fields continues to lead Ohio State. He had three passing touchdowns and one rushing. He only threw for 199 yards, but he didn't need to have a huge game as J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards in the 51-10 win over Indiana.
Other local players of note include former Kell star Evan Conley throwing the first touchdown pass of his career at Louisville. He finished the game against Western Kentucky 2 of 3 for 86 yards and the score. Hillgrove's Jaylen McCollough got plenty of playing time in Tennessee's game against Chattanooga. McCollough recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss and an pass defended for the Vols in their 45-0 win.
Another local quarterback made his debut. Jarrett Guest completed the first pass of his career for Costal Carolina in the Chanticleers' 46-7 win over Norfolk State, but maybe the biggest day came from former Allatoona tag-team partners Brandon Rainey and Raleigh Webb and their contributions in The Citadel knocking off Georgia Tech 27-24 in overtime.
Rainey ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. He completed only 1 of 4 passes, but that one was a 30-yard touchdown pass to Webb. It was The Citadel's first win of the season after being beat by Towson and Elon.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Yellow Jackets will be challenging for the top 25 this season, which brings me to my ballot.
This is my second year as an AP voter, and I like to offer the following disclaimer. I don't care if Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn or Clemson win. I grew up in Ohio, but I'm not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB. The Blazers (2-0) were off this week, and there is still plenty of room on the Blazers' bandwagon. When I start ranking them in the top 10, then you can start calling me a homer.
There wasn't a whole lot of movement in the new AP top 25 poll this week. There was no change in the top nine, and with the exception of No. 18 Michigan State falling out of the rankings, there was minimal movement until we get to the bottom of the poll. My ballot:
1. Clemson: Trevor Lawrence had a huge game, completing 22 of 39 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns against Syracuse, but that didn't even make a ripple in the Heisman watch because...
2. Alabama: Tua Tagovailoa had a bigger day, going 28 of 36 for 444 yards and five touchdowns against South Carolina, but that didn't get much pub either because...
5. Oklahoma: Jalen Hurts is positioning himself to be the third straight Sooners quarterback to win the award. Hurts was 15 of 20 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 150 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma's rout of UCLA.
6. LSU: Joe Burrow is trying to shoehorn himself into the Heisman conversation. He had another big game completing 21 of 24 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns. In three games, he is completing 87.5 percent of his passes.
9. Florida: How long can the Gators stay here? It looks like starting quarterback Feleipe Franks will miss the rest of the year with a dislocated ankle.
15. UCF: All the Knights do is win. They beat a Power 5 team in Stanford this week. They will get another chance at a Power 5 against Pitt next week, and they will be favored in every game in American Conference play. Another New Year's Six bowl is in their sights.
23. Kansas State: The Wildcats went into Starkville and came out with a win over Mississippi State. The Cowboys get Oklahoma State next week.
My Ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas
13. Texas A&M
14. Penn State
15. UCF
16. Utah
17. Washington State
18. Oregon
19. TCU
20. Boise State
21. Iowa
22. Army
23. Kansas State
24. Oklahoma State
25. California
