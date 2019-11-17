The Heisman Trophy race annually begins long before the college football season starts.
Campaigns from the university sports information departments begin, media hype drives the train and the Las Vegas sports books put odds on the likely favorites.
According to the Las Vegas Westgate Superbook, the top five heading into the season were Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence were the favorites at 11/4. The next two were Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields at 10/1, and then Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at 18/1.
Four of the five made sense. The quarterbacks -- Tagovailoa, Lawrence and Hurts -- and Taylor were all coming off highlight reel seasons. The one that stood out was the former Harrison High School standout. Fields had barely seen the field as a backup at Georgia, yet the oddsmakers in Vegas felt like the 6-foot-3, 223-pound signal caller would be able to blend into the Buckeyes' locker room, learn a new offense and become a team leader fast enough to be considered for a trip to New York City at the end of the year.
Well, the casinos aren't built because the bettors are so much smarter than the house. As usual, somebody out there knew something.
Through the first 10 games of his Ohio State career, Fields has completed 159 of 230 passes (69.1 percent) for 2,130 yards, 31 touchdowns and only one interception. He has also run for 377 yards and another 10 touchdowns.
Forty one touchdowns, one interception. And he's done it by rarely having to play in the second half.
The 10-0 Buckeyes have been so dominant this year, he's only seen the fourth quarter twice -- against Wisconsin and Michigan State.
Saturday against Rutgers, Fields completed 15 of 19 passes for a career high 305 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 11, 35, 24 and 14 yards. The last gave Ohio State a 42-7 lead with 13:33 left in the third quarter. It was his last play of the game.
It really begins to make you wonder and play the "What if," game.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who had 40/1 odds to win the Heisman beginning the season, but is now the likely favorite, has thrown 38 touchdowns on the season, but he's thrown 111 more passes than Fields. Tagovailoa has 33 touchdowns and thrown 22 more passes, and Lawrence has thrown 49 more passes but five fewer touchdowns.
Fields is throwing a touchdown pass every 7.1 throws. Based on that, if he would have thrown the extra 111 passes Burrow has thrown, Fields would have 46 touchdown passes.
One year after being Jake Fromm's backup at Georgia, Fields is proving that he is the elite talent that made him a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 1 prospect coming out of Harrison two years ago.
Fields has already beaten four teams that have been ranked this season -- Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin. He's about to enter the most difficult stretch of Ohio State's season -- next week against Penn State and then the annual game against Michigan. If the Buckeyes can win those, and then beat either Minnesota or Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, Fields should earn a trip to New York and the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
He won't win that piece of hardware this year, but if Ohio State wins those last three games, Fields will get a chance to do something better -- lead his team to a national championship.
While Fields and the Buckeyes have been No. 1 and No. 2 in the first two College Football Playoff rankings, I still have them at No. 3 behind LSU and Clemson. A convincing win next week will likely be enough to have the Buckeyes jump the Tigers, but the defending national champions just continue to destroy everyone in their path. It's hard to think about moving them down after they rout Wake Forest 52-3.
That brings me to my ballot, and as always my disclaimer: I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anyone else for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where it looks like the Blazer bandwagon may have gotten some replacement parts for the blown engine it suffered a week ago. UAB beat UTSA 37-10 on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season. The defending Conference USA champions still have an outside chance to reach the title game for the second straight year, but will have to knock off division leading Louisiana Tech next week to do it. When I start ranking UAB in the top 10, you can call me a homer.
1. LSU: If Burrow doesn't win the Heisman there is something wrong. All he did Saturday against Ole Miss was go 32 of 42 for 489 yards and five touchdowns. Not much of a letdown after beating Alabama.
4. Georgia: The Bulldogs looked really good for three quarters. They should be concerned a little bit about allowing Auburn to make a game of it in the fourth.
On a different note, here is hoping for a fast recovery for Chamberlain Smith, the photography intern for UGA Athletics. She was released from the hospital Saturday night after being knocked unconscious after Brian Herrien collided with her on the sideline late in the first half. Smith was taken off the field on a stretcher. UGASports.com reported she was checked for an orbital fracture and a concussion.
Hopefully she will be back on the sideline in time to see Georgia play in the SEC Championship game next month.
5. Alabama: It will be interesting to see how the playoff committee views the Crimson Tide without their quarterback.
6-7. Utah/Oregon: With the recent losses of Penn State (last week) and Minnesota on Saturday, if both win out, one will likley find its way into the playoff after they meet for the Pac 12 title game.
9. Oklahoma: The Sooners kept their playoff chances alive, and likely eliminated Baylor.
15. Cincinnati: The Bearcats only loss is a 42-0 rout by Ohio State.
20. Auburn: The Tigers had their chance, but quarterback Bo Nix showed he was a freshman at the worst time.
24. Indiana: The Hoosiers nearly threw a wrench in the narrative of the last couple of weeks of the Big Ten schedule. Despite losing to Penn State by seven, Indiana continues to show this team is building in the right direction.
My ballot:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Penn State
9. Oklahoma
10. Michigan
11. Notre Dame
12. Florida
13. Wisconsin
14. Minnesota
15. Cincinnati
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Boise State
19. Baylor
20. Auburn
21. SMU
22. Appalachian State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Indiana
25. Navy
