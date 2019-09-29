Mack Brown and North Carolina were this close to being on the top of everyone's Christmas card list.
Brown was a two-point conversion away from never having to pay for dinner at one of the national coaches meetings again, but now, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU are likely piling up a big bag of coal to deliver to Chapel Hill.
Not because the coaches and fan bases don't appreciate the effort the Tar Heels made in their 21-20 loss to No. 1 Clemson, but its the fact North Carolina may have become the latest team to become the Tigers annual wake-up call.
"It's not easy to win," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I know we're supposed to destroy everybody, like nobody else has scholarships, nobody else has coaches. It doesn't work that way."
Swinney is right, and it seems like the Tigers have at least one of these 21-20 games each year during their recent roll to the College Football Playoff and national championship games. The last two years it was Syracuse who caused the headaches. Last year it had Clemson beat before the Tigers pulled out a 27-23 win. In 2017, the Orange won 27-24. It was the last time Clemson lost a regular season game.
In 2016, Clemson lost to Pitt 43-42 and beat North Carolina State in overtime. In 2015 it was a 20-17 win over Louisville.
These are the games that define character, and its the championship teams that find ways to win or bounce back in a big way when they don't. Over the last four seasons, Clemson has used those games as a springboard to much bigger and better things.
After last year's close win over Syracuse, Clemson outscored its next 10 opponents 474-111, an average of 36.3 points per game, which included a 44-16 win over Alabama in the national championship game. In 2017, it was 226-71 over six games to reach the College Football Playoff. In 2016, it was 199-86 when the Tigers won their first title, and in 2015, while there were more close games, they beat No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 16 Florida State, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 4 Oklahoma to reach the championship game.
Let's just say anyone that believes Clemson may be right for picking because of Saturday's close game, may end up being disappointed come January.
****
However, just because the forecast is for great things from here out, it doesn't mean Clemson will remain No. 1, at least in my eyes. It's hard to ignore the fact that North Carolina had lost two in a row, including to Appalachian State at home the week before. This was a game Clemson was favored by 28 points to win on the road.
So, for at least this week, the Tigers have been supplanted as the No. 1 team on my ballot.
This is the second year I have been an AP top 25 voter, and as always, I like to offer this disclaimer: I don't care if Georgia, Georgia Tech (a 24-2 loss to Temple? Oh, good grief), Alabama, Auburn or Clemson win. I grew up in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB.
Unfortunately, the Blazer Band Wagon bus threw a rod this week in a 20-13 loss to Western Kentucky. Oh, well, they lost to Middle Tennessee last year and still won Conference USA. No reason to think they can't do it again. By the way, when I start ranking UAB in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
A few thoughts on my ballot:
1. Alabama: How much does the Crimson Tide not like losing to Ole Miss? Since the Rebels beat them in back-to-back seasons in 2014-15, Alabama is 4-0 and has outscored Ole Miss 235-84.
2. Clemson: The Tigers have a bye week next week. I would hate to be Florida State when they return to the field Oct. 12.
3. Ohio State: The Buckeyes were supposed to get a better test than they had during the non-conference portion of the schedule. Instead, former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields threw for three more touchdowns and ran for one in 2 1/2 quarters, and Ohio State pasted Nebraska 48-7 on the road.
4. Georgia: The Bulldogs were off. Did they really need the bye week before Tennessee?
7. Auburn: The Tigers showed no letdown. After beating Texas A&M on the road last week, they dismantled Mississippi State 56-23. Could this be one of those years...?
10. Notre Dame: Beat a ranked Virginia team at home. Irish fans believe they are only a couple more wins away from planning for their trip to the playoffs. Of course, there's that little issue about being 1-18 against top 5 opponents since 2000.
12. Penn State: It was just a couple week ago that Maryland broke into the top 25. The Nittany Lions obviously were not impressed. They dropped 59 points and 619 yards off offense on the Turtle.
19. Washington: The Huskies have looked dominant in their four wins this season. It looks like they will rue that 20-19 loss to Cal for a long time.
25. Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are 5-0. Wouldn't it be nice if they could stay undefeated against Louisville, Florida State, N.C. State and Virginia Tech to set up a battle of undefeated teams when they face Clemson on Nov. 16?
My Ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Auburn
8. Florida
9. Wisconsin
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Penn State
13. Iowa
14. Oregon
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Boise State
18. Texas A&M
19. Washington
20. Army
21. UCF
22. Virginia
23. Oklahoma State
24. California
25. Wake Forest
