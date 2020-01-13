No one was really expecting that were they?
There was no way that LSU's Joe Burrow could duplicate his performance against Oklahoma in Monday's national championship game? Could he?
Against the Sooners, with a defense that resembles swiss cheese with all its holes, he had completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns. There's no way he was going to do that to Clemson and the top-ranked defense in the country.
Burrow and LSU said hold my beer.
The Heisman Trophy winner likely completed the best individual season in college football history by going 31 of 49 for 463 yards and five touchdowns, and added a sixth on the ground, in LSU's 42-25 victory.
In the College Football Playoff -- against two of the top four teams in the country -- Burrow went 60 of 98 for 956 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.
For the season, he completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 60 touchdowns is a new NCAA record and the 5,671 passing yards is the most in SEC history. The only possible downside to any of this is he is likely to be selected in the NFL Draft by the disaster that is the Cincinnati Bengals -- but that's something to worry about later.
Burrow's effort also helped place this LSU team at the top of the heap of all-time teams for a single season. The Tigers rolled through their schedule like a hot knife through butter, beating seven top 10 teams -- No. 9 Texas, No. 7, Florida, No. 9 Auburn, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 3 Clemson -- by an average of 15.6 points per game.
This year's LSU team will likely be mentioned in the same breath as the 1995 Nebraska squad, who won its national championship by going 12-0, that scored 53.2 points per game and beat their opponents by an average of 38.7 points per game. In that season, the Cornhuskers beat four top 10 teams -- No. 8 Kansas State, No. 7 Colorado and No. 10 Kansas before destroying No. 2 Florida in the national title game 62-24.
In both cases, LSU and Nebraska proved without a shadow of a doubt, they were the No. 1 team in the country.
Which brings me to my final ballot of the year and as always, I offer my usual disclaimer. This is my second season as an AP Top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anyone else for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which after winning the Conference USA West for the second straight season, wrapped up the year by getting beat by Appalachian State 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl to finish 9-5. When I start ranking the Blazers in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
1. LSU -- The Tigers are the national champions
2. Clemson -- The Tigers saw their 29-game winning steak snapped, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost the first college football game of his career.
3. Ohio State -- Is former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields the preseason favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy?
4. Oklahoma -- Who is the transfer quarterback that will come in and lead the Sooners back to the CFP next season?
8. Georgia -- Is the mass exodus out of Athens an omen of things to come?
9. Alabama -- Is it the Big Mac show next year? Or does the Tide turn to Tua's little brother?
14. Appalachian State -- Are the Mountaineers setting themselves up to be the new Boise State or Central Florida?
23. Florida Atlantic -- Can Willie Taggart continue to build on the foundation Lane Kiffin left him?
My Ballot:
1. LSU
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Florida
6. Notre Dame
7. Penn State
8. Georgia
9. Alabama
10. Minnesota
11. Oregon
12. Auburn
13. Wisconsin
14. Appalachian State
15. Baylor
16. Iowa
17. Michigan
18. Cincinnati
19. Navy
20. Memphis
21. Utah
22. Air Force
23. Florida Atlantic
24. UCF
25. Texas A&M
