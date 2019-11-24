I started hearing about Rodrigo Blankenship during his freshman season at Walton in 2011.
There were stories about his powerful leg. Things that shouldn't be possible for someone that, at the time, looked like he was about 50 pounds soaking wet. I finally got to see him in person the following year after he had transferred to Sprayberry.
The Yellow Jackets were playing Pope on a Thursday night and it allowed me to sneak out of the office to cover a game. It turned out to be a defensive battle that the Greyhounds won 14-12, but as people filed out of the stadium, the only topic of conversation was of Blankenship and a missed game-winning field goal attempt. But this wasn't just any miss.
With 1 minute left in the game, Sprayberry drove to the Pope 45-yard line and Jackets' coach Billy Shackelford called time out. When the team trotted back onto the field an audible gasp and some chuckles could be heard from the Pope fans near the press box because Shackelford was about to let his sophomore kicker attempt a 60-yard field goal. About that time, Pope coach Matt Kemper used a time out of his own. He knew.
"That kid is dangerous," Kemper said after the game.
Knowing that any kick that was going to go 60 yards was likely to be driven off low, Kemper put every tall player he could find to try and block Blankenship's attempt. It didn't work.
When Blankenship's toe met leather it sounded like someone had shot off a cannon. The ball cleared the line and was heading straight down the middle. It just needed to fly another foot. Instead of clearing the crossbar, it smacked it flush. The ball rebounded off the cross bar and flew back to the 40 yard line.
"We were 3 inches from a victory," said Shackelford, who had routinely seen Blankenship make 61- and 62-yard kicks in practice. "There aren't a lot of NFL kickers that could have tried that one."
Players on both teams looked stunned.
"Wow, unbelievable," one player said. "That kid has a cannon for a leg," said another.
From that point, the legend of "Hot Rod," was born.
Saturday, the scrawny kid from Sprayberry with the thick glasses became Georgia's all-time leading scorer. With four field goals, Blankenship passed Blair Walsh for the all-time lead with 418 points. He has at least two games to pad his new mark -- and if the Bulldogs take care of business, it could be as many as four. He will finish as the SEC's second leading scorer in conference history.
Blankenship is a success story. A former walk-on, he was eventually put on scholarship and became a leader of the special teams. Last December, he graduated cum laude from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, with a degree in digital and broadcast journalism, completing his path a semester early.
Last week, Blankenship was named a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in America who began his career as a walk on. He is a national semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nations best kicker, he could be the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, and an All-American.
He has forged his spot into Georgia's record books, and into the hearts of Bulldogs' fans all over.
Next stop is a long and distinguished career in the NFL.
"Respect the specs." He's earned it.
***
With Blankenship's four field goals, he helped Georgia hold off Texas A&M 19-13 on Saturday and it will likely keep the Bulldogs at No. 4 when the new College Football Playoff Rankings are released on Tuesday. He also helped UGA stay No. 4 in my top 25, which brings me to my ballot, but as always, I offer the following disclaimer:
I do not care if Georgia or Georgia Tech wins. The same can be said about Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anyone else for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. However, we have reached the one week of the season where I would prefer the Buckeyes to win than lose. It's been 2,918 days since the last time Michigan beat Ohio State, so why start now?
However, my money went to UAB. The Blazers knocked off Louisiana Tech 20-14 on Saturday to move into a three-way tie for the top spot in the Conference USA West division. The defending C-USA champions are now 8-3 and can win the division title next week with a win over North Texas and a Southern Miss loss to Florida Atlantic. When I start putting UAB in the top 10, then you can call me a homer.
1. LSU: I don't know if anyone has noticed, but the Tigers are pretty good. Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow is completing a ridiculous 78.9 percent of his passes. He went over the 4,000 yard mark against Arkansas and has thrown 41 touchdowns to six interceptions.
2. Ohio State: For the first time this season I moved the Buckeyes past Clemson in my poll. Why? Chase Young and the OSU defense. Young was a beast against Penn State with nine tackles and three sacks. It also bailed out the offense when Justin Fields had somewhat of a rough day with three fumbles (although one looked like he was down).
3. Clemson: Sure, everyone can complain that the ACC is way down, that the Tigers haven't played anybody, that they don't deserve to be where they are. All they have done is win six straight games by an average of 35 points. What team wants to play the defending national champions when they are this hot?
5. Alabama: Western Carolina was the Crimson Tide's equal all they up to kickoff. After that, not so much.
6. Utah: The Utes move up to No. 6, yet they have nearly no chance of making the playoffs thanks to Oregon's loss to Arizona State. Utah just won't be able to get the quality wins it will need to make the jump.
10. Minnesota: The Gophers will face a top 15 team in Wisconsin next week. A win puts them in the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State. Win both and Minnesota will be in the playoff.
20. Auburn: The Tigers warmed up for Alabama with a 52-0 win over Samford. A win next week over Alabama would make Auburn's season, and deprive the Crimson Tide any chance of making the playoffs.
My ballot:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Utah
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Minnesota
11. Penn State
12. Florida
13. Wisconsin
14. Oregon
15. Cincinnati
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Boise State
19. Baylor
20. Auburn
21. Appalachian State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Navy
24. Virginia Tech
25. Air Force
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.