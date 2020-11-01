True freshmen aren't supposed to do what Ricky White did on Saturday.
True freshmen are supposed to arrive on a college campus, redshirt a season to get bigger, faster, stronger, and then make an impact. That's not the case if you are from Cobb County this season.
They aren't supposed to catch eight passes for 196 yards and a touchdown against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Already this season we've had big performances on the national stage from former Hillgrove standout defensive lineman Myles Murphy (Clemson), and a trio of former Marietta Blue Devils in tight end Arik Gilbert (LSU), defensive end/linebacker B.J. Ojulari (LSU) and running back Kimani Vidal (Troy). McEachen's Jamil Burroughs has worked his way into the defensive line rotation at Alabama, and Marietta's Harrison Bailey is pushing for increased playing time at quarterback for Tennessee.
As well as they have all played, none of them burst on the scene like the former Blue Devils wide receiver did for Michigan State on Saturday. Do yourself a favor, go find the highlights online.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound White caught one pass for 5 yards in his college debut last week as a backup against Rutgers. Saturday he started in place of injured receiver Tre Mosley, and it didn't take long for him to start his take over of the game.
Early in the first quarter, after another true freshman from Cobb County, former McEachern standout running back Jordon Simmons, broke free for a 28-yard run, White made his first catch of the day by leaping over a Michigan defender in the back of the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.
Early in the third quarter, White caught a 50-yard pass to set up a Michigan State field goal. Later in the quarter, a 19-yard reception on third-and-10 set up another field goal to give the Spartans a 20-17 lead.
Then White made his play of the game. On second-and-9 from the MSU 3, White put on a double move and broke free down the sideline. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw a perfect pass over the outstretched arm of a Wolverine defender and White made a diving catch for a 40-yard gain to get the Spartans out of a hole and flip field position.
In the fourth quarter, White stuck one last time. While falling down, he hauled in a 31-yard pass at the Michigan 5 to set up Michigan State's game clinching touchdown and 27-24 victory.
“I tend to concentrate, really concentrate, stay focused and just make plays,” White told MLive.com. “Make as many plays as I can.”
He set a new program single-game record for receiving yards by a freshman. It was the second highest total by a Spartans' receiver against Michigan, bested only by former NFL star Plaxico Burress' 255 yards set in 1999, and it was the seventh-best single game receiving performance in team history.
“He probably was the player of the game today,” Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. “He played lights out.”
There was no probably about it. White also caught the attention of a pair of high-profile Michigan State alums on Twitter.
"Ricky White is a monster. I see you young bull," Charlotte Hornets' forward Miles Bridges said.
Three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green followed with, "Have a day young Spartan Dawg!"
White's performance helped hand Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh another head-scratching loss with the Wolverines. It also dropped them into the lower part of my top 25, which brings me to my ballot.
This is my third season as an AP top 25 voter, and as always I offer the following disclaimer: I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win or lose. The same can be said about Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other team for that matter. I am from Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which lost a 14-point fourth quarter lead and suffered a heartbreaking 37-34 double-overtime loss to Louisiana Tech. There will be better days.
My ballot:
1. Alabama: The Crimson Tide continue to roll, and the downfall of their defense has been highly overstated. Alabama handed Mississippi State coach Mike Leach the first shutout loss of his head coaching career.
2. Ohio State: In two games, former Harrison High School standout Justin Fields has six touchdown passes and only seven incompletions. On the road against then No. 18 Penn State on Saturday he went 28 of 34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. In two games, Fields is completing 87.3 percent of his passes.
3. Clemson: The Tigers won, but they certainly didn't look like the same team without Trevor Lawrence and a number of defensive starters.
4. Notre Dame: Well, the Irish have everything going in their favor. Undefeated, hosting Clemson, which will be playing without Lawrence for a second straight week. If the Irish want to be taken seriously, they need to win this game.
5. Cincinnati: The Bearcats may be the best story in college football right now. They could become the first Group of 5 team to crash the College Football Playoff, and if they keep winning, Cincinnati will be looking for a new coach to replace Luke Fickell, because a Power 5 squad is going to come get him at the end of the season.
6. Georgia: Give the Bulldogs some credit. Kentucky can play defense, and it was a conference game on the road. However, they may want to score a few more points next week against Florida.
7. Oregon: Are the Ducks ever going to play a game?
8. Texas A&M
9. Florida
10. Wisconsin: The Badgers are about to be the first team to have their season completely implode because of the virus. As of Saturday, 22 players and coaches had it. The decision on whether Wisconsin, already down to a fourth-string quarterback, will play Purdue will be coming soon.
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. BYU
13. Indiana
14. Oklahoma State
15. Iowa State
16. Coastal Carolina: I still like to say Chanticleers, after a 51-0 beatdown, I'm not sure anyone from Georgia State does.
17. SMU
18. Marshall
19. Louisiana
20. Michigan: There are a lot of Big Ten fans who want the Wolverines to give Harbaugh a lifetime contract. None of them are Michigan fans, though.
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma
23. USC
24. Texas
25. Liberty: Only four seasons ago the Flames were in the Big South getting drubbed by Kennesaw State.
