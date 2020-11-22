It appeared Harrison Bailey was about to become the Tennessee starter a month ago after the Volunteers were beaten by Kentucky 34-7.
It didn't happen. Maybe it was because coach Jeremy Pruitt didn't want to start the freshman from Marietta against Alabama. Maybe Pruitt was giving Jarrett Guarantano the benefit of the doubt. Regardless of the reasons, Pruitt has run out of reasons not to start Bailey.
Tennessee is 2-5. It has lost five games in a row, and if a change isn't made, there is a good chance the Vols will finish 2-8. At the rate it is going, if UT doesn't show some serious signs of life and improvement over the last three games -- Vanderbilt, Florida and Texas A&M -- Pruitt may be out anyway, so what does he have to lose by turning the keys of the car over to the future of the program.
The Vols were already down 27-10, partially thanks to a pick-six Guarantano threw in the third quarter, when Bailey entered the game. Instantly it looked as if the offense had new life. He led the offense on a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive completing 7 of 10 passes for 86 yards. Unfortunately, he entered the game too late for him to do anything else.
After the game, Pruitt refused to commit to Cobb County's all-time leading passer as the starter against the Commodores next Saturday.
“I think you have to evaluate everybody in our program,” Pruitt said during his postgame press conference. “Our goal is to win every game. Every week we play the guys that give us the best opportunity, so we’ll continue to do that.
“We had to see how each guy played in this game and figure out, moving forward, what’s the best option.”
Guarantano finished the game 15 of 23 for 156 yards for no touchdowns and a very costly interception. Unfortunately for him, it could be argued Saturday's performance was his best since the first half against Georgia.
If Pruitt can't see what the best option is by now, that may be the biggest problem of all.
It looks like its still going to be awhile before Tennessee is ready for the top 25, which brings me to my ballot.
As always I offer the following disclaimer: This is my third season as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which was idle for the second straight week because of 2020s ultimate calling card, the coronavirus. The Blazers are supposed to get back on the field Friday against Southern Miss, but at this point, we'll see.
My ballot:
1. Alabama -- If there was any doubt before the Crimson Tide played Kentucky, a 63-3 victory took care of them.
2. Ohio State -- Justin Fields played his worst game as a college quarterback on Saturday. He looked human throwing three interceptions and being sacked five times against Indiana. But in a subpar performance, Fields still threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 78 yards and a score while leading the Buckeyes to a 42-35 win over the No. 9 team in the country.
3. Notre Dame
4. Cincinnati -- The Bearcats keep beating every team that is put in front of them.
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. Oregon
9. Indiana -- IF the Hoosiers keep playing they way they are, fans will start thinking of them as a football school.
10. BYU
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Georgia -- J.T. Daniels appears to have taken the reins of the role of Bulldogs starting quarterback. Now the questions are where did the run game and the defense go?
13. Iowa State
14. Coastal Carolina -- The Chanticleers had never beaten Appalachian State until Saturday. Now they are three wins away from a perfect regular season.
15. Northwestern -- Can the Wildcats find a way to stop Ohio State? It looks like they will get the chance in the Big Ten championship game.
16. Marshall
17. Louisiana
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. USC
23. North Carolina
24. Tulsa
25. Auburn
