Heading into fall practice for North Carolina State, the idea was to have Devin Leary be the starting quarterback.
It looked like that would still be the case as the Wolfpack opened the season on Saturday against Wake Forest, but as the game neared kickoff, it was announced there would be a change.
It was former McEachern High School standout Bailey Hockman behind center.
As it turns out, Leary missed a lot of practice leading up to the opener because of coronavirus concerns and quarantines. In the end, coach Dave Doeren felt he wasn't quite ready to go.
“He wasn’t really there,” Doeren told the News & Observer. “He had some rust. He was a victim of circumstance, to be honest. We tried to get him back for the game. He was practicing, getting better. But 20 days, however many practices that was, we didn’t feel like he was sharp enough.”
Enter Hockman, who took full advantage of his unexpected start. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior began his night completing 12 straight passes -- including throws of 32, 30, 21 and 17 yards. For the night, he finished 16-of-23 for 191 yards a touchdown and an interception. He also ran eight times for 30 yards and a touchdown in N.C. State's 43-40 victory.
"My mindset coming into the game was to focus, lock in and do my part, not try to be Superman, not try to do too much," he said in the postgame press conference. "I just needed to do my part, and I feel like I did that tonight."
Hockman played in eight games last year, including two starts. The results were mixed as the Wolfpack beat Syracuse and lost to Florida State. He finished the year 54-of-97 for 546 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.
His performance on Saturday was good enough that Doeren was asked if he had a quarterback controversy heading into next week's game against No. 20 Virginia Tech. He didn't exactly say no.
“I’m going to enjoy the win tonight,” Doeren said. “You guys can talk about that one.”
After the win, N.C. State got five votes for the top 20 in the weekly coaches poll. It did not get any votes for the AP top 25, which brings me to my ballot.
This is a weird time. There are a lot of teams claiming top 25 rankings which won't be ranked next week. With the Big Ten announcing it is coming back and beginning its season in late October, teams like Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wisconsin and potentially others, we as voters, have been instructed to start including them again in the next poll.
As always, I offer the readers the following disclaimer when it comes to my ballot. This is my third season as an AP top 25 voter, and I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which is 1-1 heading into this week's matchup against South Alabama. The Blazers will have to play for an extended amount of time without starting quarterback Tyler Johnson III, who injured his non-throwing shoulder. Enter freshman Bryson Lucero to lead the alma mater to the Conference USA promised land -- a conference title and a spot in the coveted New Orleans Bowl. It's kind of like the Sugar Bowl, only different.
My ballot:
1. Clemson -- Former Hillgrove star Myles Murphy has two tackles for loss and a forced fumble that turns into a scoop and score in a 49-0 rout of The Citadel.
2. Alabama
3. Georgia -- Still waiting on that starting quarterback.
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame -- The Irish take a page out of Clemson's book with their one non-conference opponent. They won 52-0, but at least it was an FBS opponent... sort of.
7. Florida
8. Auburn
9. Texas A&M
10. Texas
11. North Carolina
12. Cincinnati
13. Virginia Tech
14. UCF
15. Oklahoma State -- The Big 12 had already lost to three Group of 5 programs last week, the Cowboys nearly made it four with a lackluster 16-7 win over Tulsa.
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Louisiana -- The Ragin' Cajuns had no business beating Georgia State, but good teams find a way to win they aren't supposed to.
18. Army
19. Memphis
20. Tennessee
21. Baylor
22. TCU
23. BYU
24. Pittsburgh
25. UAB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.