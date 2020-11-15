In 2018, Florida State passed on quarterback Bailey Hockman as a potential starter.
In a three-man quarterback competition, the Seminoles decided to go with Deondre Francois as the No. 1 quarterback and James Blackmon as the No. 2. Hockman, who seemed to get a short end of the stick, transferred out.
In 2019 the former McEachern High School standout arrived at North Carolina State. Saturday, the junior showed his former team exactly what they were missing.
Hockman had his best game as a college quarterback completing 24 of 34 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a short touchdown run as the Wolfpack beat Florida State 38-22.
After the win, Hockman said the game meant a little extra to him.
"If you're playing the school you committed to and loved, it's definitely a little personal," Hockman told the Fayetteville Observer. "It was just great to get the win."
The victory moved N.C. State to 5-3, and Hockman, who has taken over the starting job for injured Devin Leary, has thrown for 513 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, both wins.
Another Cobb County player who had his best collegiate game on Saturday was Vanderbilt running back Keyon Brooks. The former Kennesaw Mountain standout ran for 121 yards against a stingy Kentucky defense. The sophomore also caught two passes for eight yards. Unfortunately for him, a rib injury cost him most of the fourth quarter. Losing Brooks may have also cost the Commodores their chance a their first win of the season. The Wildcats won 38-35.
This was actually the second straight 100-yard performance for Brooks, who had 115 yards against Mississippi State the week before. He is leading the team with 374 yards rushing and two touchdowns, despite missing the first two games of the season with an undisclosed injury.
Brooks appears to be the long-term answer for Vandy at running back. A couple more wins for N.C. State, Hockman will likely lead his team into a bowl game, and potentially a spot in the top 25, which brings me to my ballot.
As always, I offer the following disclaimer: This is my third season as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said about Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I grew up in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, who like Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State had its game canceled because of the coronavirus. In fact, the Blazers will be sidelined again on Saturday when they should have been playing UTEP. UAB canceled that game last week because of the serious outbreak in Texas. Eventually, UAB, as well as everyone else, hopes to get back on the field.
That being said, there wasn't a lot of movement in the poll, its hard to move when it seems like 2/3 of the top 25 is sidelined for one reason or another.
My ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Cincinnati -- the Bearcats continue to roll. If they keep winning, they will be the first Group of 5 team to make the playoffs.
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida -- Kyle Trask is looking like he is trying to wedge himself into the Heisman Trophy race. A few more six touchdown pass games, and he might do it.
8. Indiana -- The Hoosiers rolled over Michigan State, and will now play arguably the biggest game in program history when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.
9. Oregon
10. Wisconsin -- the Badgers hammered Michigan in the "Big House." It may have officially began the beginning of the end for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor.
11. BYU
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Georgia -- Who is going to play quarterback for the Bulldogs?
14. Oklahoma State
15. Iowa State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Marshall
18. Louisiana
19. Oklahoma
20. Texas
21. USC
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. North Carolina
25. Tulsa
