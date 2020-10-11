Georgia has beaten then No. 7 Auburn and then No. 14 Tennessee.
Now, the Bulldogs get to set their sights on No. 2 Alabama.
As screwed up as the year 2020 has been, college football, and the way the conferences produced their schedules, has struck gold. Isn't it a lot better to look up and see teams actually playing quality opponents week in and week out as opposed to a top-10 team paying a program to come be a sacrificial lamb?
An all conference schedule is making teams bring their "A" game every week. No breathers where a team can pick up an easy win over an FCS opponent or a directional school. If a program wants to be the best, it should beat one of the best each time the ball is kicked off. If a conference canalizables itself in the process, so be it.
While I realize the contracts to make football schedules are signed years in advance, it would be nice if those could be torn up. Have the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac 12 keep a 10-game conference schedule and then allow them to schedule two regional non-conference opponents to fill the remaining two slots against like Power 5 programs. That way, Georgia-Georgia Tech can be preserved along with Clemson-South Carolina and Florida-Florida State and we could still get some inter-regional matchups like Ohio State-Oklahoma, Notre Dame-Clemson (when they aren't part of the same conference) and Alabama-USC and the like.
Imagine what those games would be like in front a 93,000 fans on a weekly basis. It would sure be a lot more exciting that watching Georgia take on Murray State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay or UMass?
College football fans can dream, can't they?
Two former Marietta Blue Devils weren't dreaming this week as they put up special performances to help their teams win. Most people likely saw the effort Azeez Ojulari put out for Georgia against Tennessee. The redshirt-sophomore linebacker helped turn the momentum in the Bulldogs favor for good with a strip sack and fumble recovery early in the third quarter. He finished the game with five tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
While Ojulari was proving to many that he should be a first-team all-SEC performer, Troy's Kimani Vidal was showing the Sun Belt Conference he's going to be a tough man to stop in the present and the future. The true freshman running back recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of his college career. He finished the game with 12 carries for 106 yards including a 51-yard run that set up a touchdown to put the game against Texas State away.
Vidal's performance likely didn't do to much in the way of turning the heads of AP top 25 voters, but Ojulari's probably did. Georgia's defense is for real, and it looks like it may be the only one in the SEC that believes in it any more. The Bulldogs held Tennessee to 214 yards of total offense and looked good doing it.
It's hard to imagine teams in the SEC put up 402, 437, 479 and 647 yards of total offense, like Florida, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss did respectively, and still lost. Not only did Ole Miss put up 647 yards, but it scored 45 points against Alabama and did not turn the ball over, and it still lost. It's obvious the SEC is starting to channel its inner Big 12.
Which brings me to my ballot. As always, I offer the following disclaimer: I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or for any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I'm not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which missed out on a chance to move to 4-1, because its game with Rice was postponed, and in the long run likely be canceled all together because of coronavirus that went through the Owls program. The Blazers will get back on track this week when they host Western Kentucky. Plenty of good seats still available at Legion Field.
My ballot
1. Clemson -- The Tigers almost got tested against Miami.
2. Alabama -- Really? The Tide put up 723 yards of offense and 63 points? Was Nick Saban still upset with Lane Kiffin?
3. Georgia -- Solid win. Now, lets see Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs do it on the road in Tuscaloosa.
4. Ohio State -- Countdown to kickoff sits at 11 days.
5. Penn State -- See Ohio State.
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. North Carolina -- The Tar Heels and Hokies channeled their inner Alabama-Ole Miss. North Carolina gave up 496 yards of offense and 45 points but still won by 11.
9. Wisconsin
10. Cincinnati
11. Texas A&M -- The Aggies finally got somebody's attention, now can they keep it?
12. Oklahoma State
13. Florida
14. Auburn
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Louisiana
17. Michigan
18. SMU
19. BYU
20. Iowa State
21. Kansas State -- Right about now, the Wildcats are really wishing they wouldn't have gotten beat by Arkansas State.
22. Virginia Tech
23. UAB
24. Marshall
25. Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.