Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 game Saturday when she kicked off for Vanderbilt in the Commodores 41-0 loss to Missouri.
Fuller joins a short list of women, all kickers, to play in a Division I game, and there is a good chance she will be on the sideline when Vanderbilt comes to Athens to take on Georgia next week. Now former coach Derek Mason said so after the game.
“If she wants to kick and she’s available, we’d love to have her,” he said.
Mason was relieved of his coaching duties on Sunday, so we'll have to see if Fuller is still there under the interim coach, but she said she has one goal if she is able to get into another game.
“I would love to get out there and score a field goal,” she told the New York Times.
Fuller was recruited to kick last weekend when all of Vandy's kickers were sidelined by the coronavirus. She has already won two SEC championships as the Commodores' goalkeeper on women's soccer team, and if she gets that opportunity to kick a field goal, she could become the first woman in Division I to make one.
Katie Knida made two extra points for the University of New Mexico in 2003. April Goss made an extra point for Kent State in 2015, and Ashley Martin is credited with becoming the first woman to score in an NCAA football game when she made three extra points for Jacksonville State.
While no woman has made a field goal in a Division I game to this point, Fuller would not be the first woman to make one in an NCAA game. That honor belongs to Tonya Butler, a former Riverdale High School soccer and football standout, who connected on a 27-yard field goal for West Alabama against Stillman College in a Division II game on Sept. 13, 2003.
For those of you who may not be familiar with West Alabama's Tiger Stadium, it isn't very big. The stadium seats 7,000 fans, and in 2003, the press box couldn't fit much more than three writers in addition to the sports information staff. Why do I mention this? Because I was one of those three writers in the box when Butler, who finished her career making 13 of 19 field goals with a long of 39 yards and 48 of 53 extra points, trotted out on to the field that afternoon 17 years ago.
When Butler split the uprights, I realized we may have just seen history. Unfortunately, at the time, when we tried to confirm her feat with the NCAA we were told the organization that the stats did not differentiate between the sexes.
Much later it was confirmed that we did, in fact, see history. Butler was the first woman to make a field goal in an NCAA game. I got to write the game story for the Birmingham News, and a follow-up feature the following week. It was one of the first significant memories of my sports writing career, and still one of my fondest.
Hopefully, the journalists who were there in Missouri for Fuller's kickoff will remember it, and here's hoping those in Athens on Saturday will get something to write about, too.
Which brings me to my ballot. As always, I offer the following disclaimer:
This is my third year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said about Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which was idle for the third straight week because of coronavirus issues. The Blazers are supposed to play at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. At this point, I'm not going to hold my breath.
My ballot
1. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide beat Auburn by 29 points without coach Nick Saban on the sideline. Just imagine, after last year's loss to the Tigers, what the score would have been if he had been there.
2. Ohio State -- The Buckeyes cannot afford to have another game canceled, that is unless the whole Big Ten has more games canceled, if they want to play in the conference championship game. Plus, the more games Ohio State loses, the less likely Justin Fields has a shot at the Heisman Trophy.
3. Notre Dame -- The Irish held an explosive North Carolina offense in check in Chapel Hill. If the defense continues to get better, maybe, just maybe, Notre Dame could beat Clemson a second time.
4. Cincinnati
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M -- The Aggies struggled a little more against LSU than many expected. They get a chance to bounce back at Auburn on Saturday.
7. Florida -- Will the Gators play Tennessee this week. The question isn't whether they will be the Vols, but will they face former Marietta standout quarterback Harrison Bailey, which would be the first start of the freshman's career.
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Georgia -- Quarterback J.T. Daniels looks like the real deal. Unfortunately, his emergence is already having ripple effects. D'Wan Mathis has left the team and looks like he will be transferring out after getting only one start this season.
12. Iowa State
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Louisiana
15. Marshall
16. Oklahoma
17. Oregon
18. Northwestern
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma State
21. USC
22. Tulsa
23. North Carolina
24. Washington
25. Liberty
