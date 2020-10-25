The Big Ten programs opened their schedules this week, but Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looked like he was in midseason form.
The former Harrison High School standout immediately showed why he was a Heisman Trophy finalist a year ago, and he also proved that his work in the offseason made him better.
His arm looked stronger, it looks like he got bigger without losing any of his speed and quickness, and his decision making was fast and on point. It led to Fields completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. The only pass that fell incomplete was a well thrown ball that receiver Chris Olave had in his hands, but could not hold onto when he came to the ground in the end zone. Fields also ran for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes' 52-17 victory over Nebraska.
Fields was one of the most vocal of the Big Ten players following the conference's initial decision to postpone the football season to the spring. His voice and leadership resonated throughout the conference in the hopes the university presidents and conference commissioner Kevin Warren would change direction and bring football back.
Fields created a petition called #WeWantToPlay, which got more than 300,000 signatures, because many of the players thought they would be safer playing football than either being sent home or just living amongst the general student population on campus. It looks like he was proven right. At least to this point.
Now we will see if he can help lead the Buckeyes back to the College Football Playoff and a potential national championship.
Fields wasn't the only Cobb County player who had a big weekend.
LSU's B.J. Ojulari may be a true freshman, but he's playing like someone with a lot more experience. The former Marietta High School standout lived in the South Carolina backfield on Saturday and finished the game with four tackles, three for loss and three sacks in the Tigers' 52-24 win.
For the season, Ojulari has four sacks, which gives him the team lead and ties South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare for the SEC lead. It also gives him bragging rights in the family.
Ojulari's brother, Azeez, currently leads Georgia's defense with three sacks, which is third in the conference, but he also leads the SEC in forced fumbles, with three. The brothers are doing Marietta and their family proud, and it should make for some interesting dinner conversation when they get together over the holidays.
One other player who deserves a shoutout is Middle Tennessee wide receiver C.J. Windham. The former McEachern standout had the game of his college career hauling in seven catches for 106 yards in the Blue Raiders 40-34 double-overtime win over Rice. Four of his catches went for more than 20 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for Ojulari and Windham, the performances in victories did not help either of their teams make this week's AP Top 25. Fields' day helped Ohio State move inside the top 5, which brings me to my ballot.
As always, I offer the following disclaimer: This is my third year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same is true for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I'm not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, who had a chance to move to 5-1 and really grab attention of the voters if they could have beaten Louisiana on Friday night. Unfortunately, thanks mainly to a 100-yard kickoff return, the Blazers fell to the Rajun' Cajuns 24-20. It was UAB's first home loss in the last 22 games and drops it to 4-2 on the season.
Like Georgia, all of the Blazers goals are still clearly in sight. All they have to do is keep winning from here on out, and there is still plenty of room on the UAB bandwagon.
My ballot:
1. Clemson -- Trevor Lawrence had his worst performance of the season, but the Tigers' quarterback is a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy.
2. Alabama -- Mac Jones is trying to be this year's Joe Burrow. In five games he has thrown for 1,905 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions, and has quickly thrown himself into the Heisman Trophy race.
3. Ohio State -- Fields may have gotten off to a later start than Lawrence and Jones, but he reminded everyone he'll likely be in New York too when the Heisman is given.
4. Notre Dame -- The Irish looked much better against Pittsburgh than they did against Louisville.
5. Oregon -- Who knows when the Ducks will actually start their season. Saturday five players tested positive for the coronavirus and have gone into quarantine.
6. Georgia
7. Cincinnati -- The Bearcats are trying to prove they are for real. They beat No. 16 SMU 42-13 and if they can win out will be playing in one of the New Year's Six Bowls. Is this the year, and the team, from a Group of 5 conference that actually cracks the playoff?
8. Wisconsin -- New starting quarterback Graham Mertz goes 20 of 21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois on Friday, reportedly tests positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. If it is true, he won't be able to come back to the team for at least 21 days according to the Big Ten's protocols for athletes who test positive.
9. Oklahoma State
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Michigan
14. BYU
15. North Carolina
16. Kansas State
17. Indiana -- Was the two-point conversion good or not? Some still photos appear as if it wasn't, but the record book said it is a 36-35 overtime win over former No. 8 Penn State. The Hoosiers will get to see if they can stand prosperity. They get Michigan in two weeks and Ohio State in four.
18. Marshall
19. Penn State
20. Iowa State
21. Coastal Carolina -- I just like to say Chanticleers.
22. SMU
23. Louisiana
24. Oklahoma
25. USC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.