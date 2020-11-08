Three weeks into Ohio State's season and it appears Justin Fields has moved himself to the top of the list of potential Heisman Trophy candidates.
The former Harrison High School standout is playing the position of quarterback at a level the folks in Columbus are not used to despite the recent successes of players like Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett. Fields play this season has people who have covered the Buckeyes for years referring to him as a "generational talent."
The numbers the 6-foot-3, 228-pound former Georgia signal caller are ones that are likely making fans of the Bulldogs drool each time he takes a snap.
So far this season Fields has as many touchdown passes as he does incompletions. He has completed 72 of 83 passes, a clip of 86.7%, with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. For Ohio State coach Ryan Day, he said he believes his leader hasn't yet scratched the surface of what he can be.
“I knew he had the potential, I think he has the potential to be special,” Day told Cleveland.com. “I still don’t think he’s there, but he’s getting better every week. When he puts the work in, he puts the time in to understand what we’re trying to get done. He practices well.”
It is obvious Fields put the work in during the offseason. His arm is stronger, he is more accurate and he is making better decisions with the ball. Fields also changed his body. He dropped approximately 10 pounds to become quicker and more agile.
He also changed his diet, going to mainly to a plant-based meal plan. While he misses macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders, he has traded his love for his "kid's diet," as he called it, to a more adult way of eating with tofu, vegetables and the occasional piece of fish, with eyes on making it pay off in the win column.
“Of course there are going to be meals that don't taste the best,” Fields told Buckeyeextra last month, “but you have to sacrifice your taste buds for performance on the field.”
Against Rutgers last Saturday, Fields had the game of his career to this point. He completed 24 of 28 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score in the 49-27 victory.
Fields doesn't look like he will slow down anytime soon. The Buckeyes face suddenly high-flying Maryland on Saturday followed by No. 10 Indiana. Archrival Michigan is also on the horizon and a potential Big Ten championship game to follow.
If Ohio State runs the table Fields will guide the team back into the College Football Playoff, and he will earn a return trip to New York for the Heisman ceremony, only this time, he'll have a better chance to return with the hardware.
With the Buckeyes latest win, they stayed at No. 3 in the Associated Press poll, which brings me to my ballot and as always I offer the following disclaimer: This is my third year as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, which was off this week to rest up for its big matchup against North Texas. The Blazers are still in position to win the Conference USA title and advance to the highly anticipated New Orleans Bowl, which is just like the Sugar Bowl, only different.
My ballot:
1. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide took the week off and will be well rested when they take on defending national champion LSU. While it is unlikely Alabama would stumble, there is always something about playing a night game in "Death Valley."
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame -- The Irish found a way to beat Clemson on Friday and the program, known for Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz and a tradition of national championships watched their students storm the field. I guess when you haven't been there for awhile a win like that is big. The question will be can Notre Dame do it twice?
4. Cincinnati -- The Bearcats beat Houston 38-10 and fell two spots in the poll behind Florida and Texas A&M.
5. Clemson -- The Tigers took Notre Dame to double overtime without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and four defensive starters. Clemson will be ready for the potential rematch in the ACC championship game.
6. Oregon -- The Ducks finally kicked off and are the Pac-12's best chance of competing for the playoff.
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida -- Pretty good showing against what was supposed to be the best defense in the SEC.
9. Indiana -- The Hoosiers beat Michigan for the first time since 1987 last Saturday. Indiana moved into the AP top 10 for the first time since 1969.
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. BYU
13. Georgia -- The Bulldogs got bounced pretty hard and are likely out of the playoff discussion. If Georgia runs the table, a New Year's Six bowl is still possible. What better place is there for fans to send out 2020 than New Orleans? Of course another loss and it might be Shreveport instead.
14. Oklahoma State
15. Iowa State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. SMU
18. Marshall
19. Louisiana
20. Oklahoma
21. USC
22. Texas
23. Liberty
24. Northwestern
25. North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.