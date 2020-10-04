Saturday was a day for defensive players from Cobb County.
Even better for them, they all came in victories.
First, Marietta's Azeez Ojulari made his presence known for the Bulldogs in their 27-6 victory over No. 7 Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound outside linebacker made five tackles, including three for a loss, and had a sack. His biggest play of the game may have been a tackle for loss in the second quarter that dropped Auburn running back Tank Bigsby for a 3-yard loss. It put the Tigers behind the chains and helped force them to settle for a field goal. Instead of cutting the Georgia lead to 24-7 and getting some momentum started, it was 24-3.
Ojulari's brother, B.J. Ojulari, came up big in LSU's bounce-back 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt. The former Blue Devils standout had three tackles, one for loss, and two quarterback hurries. The final hurry put enough pressure on Vandy quarterback Ken Seals to thow an interception at the goal line.
Former Hillgrove star Myles Murphy has quickly become on on the Clemson defensive line. He had six tackles and made life miserable for the Virginia Tech offensive line as the No. 1 Tigers knocked off Virginia 41-23.
Tennessee's Jaylen McCullough is quickly becoming one of the SEC's best safeties. In the Volunteers' 35-12 victory over Missouri, the former Hillgrove standout had five tackles and helped hold the Tigers to just over 3 yards per rushing attempt.
What's even better for the four Cobb players is they are all doing it for ranked teams. In the new Associated Press poll Clemson is No. 1, Georgia moved up to No. 3, Tennessee is up to No. 14 and LSU rebounded to No. 17.
Which brings me to my ballot. For the first time this season, things almost seemed normal when putting my top 25 together. All teams are eligible, and there wasn't a the shuffling of having to take teams out that were ranked just because other teams, at the time, were sitting idle.
As always, I offer the following disclaimer: This is my third year as an AP Top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said about Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and any other program for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, who won its 20th consecutive home game on Saturday with a 21-13 victory over Texas-San Antonio. While the Blazers, who are now 3-1 and sitting atop the Conference USA West division, may not have played their best game, they found a way to win. One of the big plays in that game was former McEachern standout Michael Fairbanks coming up with a big second quarter interception that set up one of UAB's scoring drives. There is plenty of room on the Blazer bandwagon, but wait until I start ranking them in the top 10 before you start calling me a homer.
My ballot
1. Clemson -- Let's home Notre Dame can make its game against the Tigers interesting, because it really doesn't look like anyone else can.
2. Alabama -- Mac Jones has the keys to another explosive Crimson Tide offense. So far, he's driving it well.
3. Georgia -- Stetson Bennett for President! No Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, Justin Fields or J.T. Daniels, no problem as Bennett helped the Bulldogs roll over Auburn... again.
4. Ohio State
5. Florida
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Oregon
9. North Carolina
10. Wisconsin
11. Auburn -- The Tigers couldn't move the ball on Georgia's defense. Bo Nix may need to take lessons from Bennett.
12. Cincinnati
13. Texas A&M
14. Oklahoma State -- Who would have thought that the Cowboys would be the Big 12's best chance at being a playoff team.
15. Miami
16. LSU
17. Texas -- After the Longhorns lost to TCU and Oklahoma got beat by Iowa State, I wonder if the Big 12 wishes it would have opted out of the season and played in the spring.
18. Virginia Tech
19. Louisiana
20. Michigan
21. Tennessee -- We'll see exactly how much the Volunteers have improved when they arrive at Sanford Stadium next week.
22. UCF
23. SMU
24. Iowa State
25. UAB
