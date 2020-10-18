It appears as if Jeremy Pruitt and the University of Tennessee is ready to turn to former Marietta High School standout Harrison Bailey as their starting quarterback.
Bailey made his college debut in the Volunteers 34-7 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, and while he completed only one of four passes for 24 yards, that one pass was better than anything else that happened in Tennessee's passing game. More importantly, he did not throw an interception.
That could not be said about Saturday's starter Jarrett Guarantano. On back-to-back drives Guarantoano threw interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. After he was taken out of the game, backup J.T. Shrout went in and his only throw of the game was also to a player dressed in Kentucky blue.
That led to Bailey getting a chance in the fourth quarter. It won't be the last, and his next time under center may be this Saturday when the Vols host No. 2 Alabama.
Bailey graduated early from Marietta so he could be on campus for spring football. But the 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman missed out on all but two spring practices when activities were shut down in March because of the coronavirus. He didn't get much work in fall camp because he was quarantined while going through contact tracing protocols.
However, it seems like the Volunteers have been trying to get him up to speed quickly the last couple of weeks. A week ago Sunday, Bailey took all 49 snaps in a scrimmage for the Vols' younger players and looked good. Saturday, he looked good when his name was called.
“It just was an opportunity to put (Bailey) in the game,” Pruitt said in his postgame press conference. “He’s not had a lot of reps as far as game plan versus Kentucky. But it was a good chance to get him out there and let him get some and let some of these other (young) guys get some reps.”
More importantly, Pruitt didn't dispel notions that Bailey may get his first start against the Crimson Tide, and he certainly didn't come to the defense of Guarantano.
“I would say it’s undecided,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt knows the Vols' future belongs to Bailey. The question this week will be, is the future now?
With the lopsided loss to the Wildcats, Tennessee fell out of this week's AP top 25, which brings us to my ballot, and as always, I offer a disclaimer, but this time with a twist.
This is my third season as an AP top 25 voter. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win or lose. However, I will admit, I would prefer to see the Yellow Jackets not get boatraced by 66 points at home. That's just embarrassing.
I also don't care what happens to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or any other team for that matter. I was born in Ohio, but I'm not an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where the Blazers moved to 4-1 on the season and increased their home winning streak to 21 games with a 37-14 victory over Western Kentucky. Still plenty of room on the UAB bandwagon as it prepares for Louisiana next week.
My ballot:
1. Clemson -- Trevor Lawrence threw for 391 yards and five touchdowns against the Georgia Tech defense... in the first half.
2. Alabama -- The demise of the Crimson Tide defense was highly overstated after it held Georgia scoreless in the second half on Saturday.
3. Ohio State -- The Buckeyes finally take the field for the 2020 season on Saturday when they host Nebraska.
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame -- Well, the Irish won.
6. Oregon
7. Georgia -- Didn't take long to hear the familiar line from Bulldog fans, "Well, everything we want to accomplish is still there. We just have to win out."
8. Wisconsin
9. Cincinnati
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Florida -- Gators' coach Dan Mullen, only a few days after hoping for a packed house in the Swamp, contracted the coronavirus. Here's hoping he gets better soon, and that people remain socially distanced for the time being.
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Michigan
15. BYU
16. Iowa State
17. SMU
18. North Carolina -- Remember when losing to Florida State was expected? Now it gets you bounced from No. 5 to somewhere on the bottom of the top 25.
19. Kansas State
20. Virginia Tech
21. UAB
22. Marshall
23. North Carolina State -- The Wolfpack likely lost starting quarterback Devin Leary for the rest of the season with a broken fibula. Former McEachern standout Bailey Hockman will assume the permanent role.
24. Oklahoma
25. USC
