Here we go again.
The college football season is here and there is little if any change in the perception of the top of the Football Bowl Subdivision world.
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 rankings today. The top five consisted of Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State. It is the 11th time in the last 12 years the Crimson Tide is in the top five, and its the eighth time three of the five have included the Tide, the Buckeyes and the Sooners.
Considering the success Clemson has had in recent memory, its somewhat hard to believe the this is only the fourth time the Tigers have been ranked in the top five in that span.
They open at No. 1 for the first time in program history, and deservedly so after the pasting they put on both Notre Dame and Alabama in last season’s playoffs. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back, as is running back Travis Etienne. The question is how quickly a new defensive line, heavy on talent but lacking in experience comes together.
The Tigers will work with a unit of Xavier Thomas, Justin Foster, K.J. Henry, Logan Rudolph, Jordan Williams, Nyles Pinckney and Tyler Davis. None was ranked less than a four-star prospect (Thomas and Henry were five-stars), but none have yet to start a college football game.
Of course, Dabo Swinney pointed out at ACC Media Days that Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell were all inexperienced at one point, too.
Alabama never rebuilds, it just reloads. And teams don’t want to face the Crimson Tide when they have a chip on their shoulder.
Nick Saban remembers what Clemson did to his squad in January and its hard to imagine he doesn’t have a bulls-eye on every opponent that stands between it and a chance to possibly face the Tigers for a title again.
Of course, Georgia may have something to say about the Tide’s chances, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.
This is the second year I will be serving as an AP top 25 voter, and as always I prefer to post a disclaimer in this column that states the following: I don’t care who wins. That goes for Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or anyone else for that matter.
I was born in Ohio, but I am not an Ohio State fan (more on that later), but I do pull for the Buckeyes one week out of the season, and it’s when they play Michigan.
My money went to UAB. Yes, you will see I have the Blazers ranked to open the season. Why? Because they went 11-3 last season, won the Conference USA championship, won their bowl game, had a top 10 defense and return a good number of key players from last year’s roster. When I start ranking them in the top 5, you can call me a homer.
Some thoughts on my top 25:
3. Georgia — Bulldogs should be Alabama’s biggest threat. The big question is who is going to catch the ball for Jake Fromm? Personally, I’m hoping those names are Tyler Simmons and Dominck Blaylock at wide receiver, so we can get some good Cobb County players some pub. Also, if they have good seasons, another Cobb standout, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship likely will, too. You have to respect the specs.
4. Ohio State — I will be pulling for Ohio State for one reason this year — Justin Fields. The former Harrison High School star will get a new start with the Buckeyes after one year at Georgia. Based on what I saw in high school, along with the combination of new Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Fields has a great chance of being successful.
Day led former Buckeyes’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a senior season of 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Haskins was a first-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins. Day will have at least two seasons to groom Fields, who is already the same size as Haskins, but can also run a 4.5 40.
5. Oklahoma — Here is hoping former Sprayberry star Trey Sermon has a healthy season. Sermon just missed rushing for 1,000 yards a year ago and could be a big part of why the Sooners make a run toward a national championship with new quarterback Jalen Hurts.
6. LSU, 7. Florida, 10. Auburn and 12. Texas A&M — That’s six SEC teams in the top 12. The conference looks like it may be strong again this year.
14. Washington — The Huskies are the highest ranked Pac-12 team. It’s going to be hard to imagine a west coast team making a push for the playoffs.
19. Washington State — While the Cougars may not make the playoff, the team has been selected by HBO to be the college version of “Hard Knocks.” All we need a camera on coach Mike Leach 24/7.
20. Army — The Black Knights come off their first 11-win season in program history. The team averaged 312 yards rushing last season, had a defense ranked in the top 10 in the country, took Oklahoma to overtime and beat Houston in their bowl game 70-14. It’s a veteran team returning and it could be that Group of 5 school that makes a run for a New Year’s Day bowl.My top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Notre Dame
9. Michigan
10. Auburn
11. Texas
12. Texas A&M
13. Penn State
14. Washington
15. Wisconsin
16. UCF
17. Michigan State
18. Utah
19. Washington State
20. Army
21. Oregon
22. Iowa State
23. UAB
24. Mississippi State
25. TCU
