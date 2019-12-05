Dexter Wood called the 1994 Marietta Blue Devils the team that was the biggest overachievers he ever coached.
It is also the team he has some of his fondest memories for.
The 1994 team was the last time Marietta made the state semifinals until this year’s Blue Devils advanced to today’s game against Parkview.
“It was a team whose intangibles had to be greater than the talent,” said Wood, who coached Marietta from 1987-94. “Going into the season we didn’t have great expectations, but we just kept getting better and by the time we reached the playoffs, we we’re playing some really good football.”
Those expectations had been tempered because the ‘94 Blue Devils were coming off a 7-4 season in which they did not make the state playoffs in 1993. They graduated 28 seniors and the team was being turned over to a bunch of young guys.
It was a roster made up of key seniors and young players like quarterback LaBrone Mitchell, running back Travis Zachery and safety Anthony Grant. Wood said his group of underclassmen quickly became known as the “Super Sophs,” as they became the leaders of the squad.
Mitchell, who is the current wide receivers coach at Marietta, didn’t put up numbers like current quarterback Harrison Bailey, but he did throw for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. The heavy lifting came from Zachery, who announced himself as the go-to guy with a 1,500-yard, 20 touchdown rushing season.
“Back in those days, we were an I-formation, run-oriented team,” Wood said. “We tried to play solid defense, and we prided ourselves in not turning it over.”
What the team also became known for was close finishes. Starting with the last two games of the regular season, Marietta won its last five games by an average of 7.4 points. To close the regular season, the Blue Devils beat Roswell 14-7 and Etowah 20-17 to win the subregion. A 28-14 win over Milton brought a region title, and completed one of Wood’s first goals.
“We were trying to get out of the region and get back to the (state) playoffs,” he said.
Once there, it didn’t look like they would be there long. Marietta hosted Parkview in the opening round and trailed 14-0 at the half. Zachery, who ran for 103 yards that night, pulled the Blue Devils within 14-7 in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run, and then added a 1-yarder in the fourth quarter to pull them within 17-14. He then turned things over to his backfield mate, Brian Scales.
Scales scored the eventual game- winner on a 30-yard run with 2:41 to play and set up a second round matchup on the road with defending state champion Dunwoody.
In a game where Marietta dominated the stat sheet, it found itself down 7-3 in the fourth quarter. Zachery, who ran for 134 yards on the night, kept putting the Blue Devils in position, but it took the team executing two fourth-down plays to secure the victory.
On fourth-and-4 from the Dunwoody 7, Wood initially sent out Hap Hines, who had kicked a 32-yard field goal in the first half, to pull Marietta within one. But after a timeout, the offense went back in and Mitchell rolled right and dove across the pylon for a 10-7 lead.
Late in the quarter, with Marietta trying to run out the clock, Wood went for it again, this time on fourth-and-7. Fullback Keitron Thornton did the honors, scoring on an 11-yard run to put the game away.
The 17-7 win sent Marietta to Colquitt County for the state semis the following week and the overachieving team finally ran out of can’t be defeated moments. The Packers won 34-3. It was the second time in four years the Blue Devils had lost a semifinal to Colquitt.
Wood said the turning point of the 1994 season appears to be similar to the 2019 squad. Both teams suffered a close loss to archrival McEachern, 14-7 in ’94 and 14-12 this year. Wood said he likes the way both teams responded.
“The McEachern game was key,” he said. “We didn’t know how a young team was going to react.”
The following week of the ‘94 season, the Blue Devils beat Chattahoochee 25-0. After this year’s loss, Marietta beat North Cobb 63-35. Wood said, in each case , the loss seemed to galvanize the team and sharpen the focus.
It also doesn’t hurt that the running game and the defense both stepped to the forefront for the respective playoff drives. In the four playoff games in ‘94, Zachery ran for more than 400 yards. For the current squad, Kimani Vidal has run for more than 550 in three games, including going for 263 last week against Mill Creek.
Wood said when he looks back at that 1994 team, he always smiles. It was his last as head coach of the Blue Devils, as he would move to Buford the following season and set the foundation for the program it has become. Now, as the athletic director, he will be heading south with the Wolves as they take on Jones County in their own semifinal, but he will have one eye on his phone all night.
“I always keep up with Marietta,” he said. “I’ll be watching the score on my phone, because it would be great to see them back in the semifinals again.”
