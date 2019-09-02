One of the biggest advantages Kennesaw State had this past weekend when it played Point had nothing to do with the players on the field.
For the first time in recent memory, the players were greeted with a loud and full student section in addition to a much bigger crowd at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
“The crowd was great,” coach Brian Bohannon said in his postgame press conference. “Our students were awesome.”
It was nice to a big crowd enjoying the first football weekend of the season, and it was something that was long overdue.
Last season, as Kennesaw State climbed the FCS national rankings to No. 2, the attendance continued to drop. The final straw came in the second round of the playoffs against South Dakota State when the announced crowd was 3,242, but fewer than half that amount actually showed up.
To fix the situation, Kelsey Gilbert, the director of marketing for KSU athletics, said representatives from the Student Government Association, Greek life, the athletes along with faculty and staff sat down to figure out why the students weren’t going to the games.
She said they came up with 20 or 30 talking points, but the biggest thing was the ease of ticketing, or as it was known the last few seasons, the lack thereof.
Previously, students had to claim tickets days in advance and had to go through online ticketing, which proved to be cumbersome and complicated. In addition, it became even more difficult if a student waited until the day of the game. What resulted was a complete overhaul of the process.
“Now, when a student pays their tuition with their athletic fee, a ticket for each football game is automatically preloaded onto their student ID,” Gilbert said. “Now, they only have to swipe their card to claim a ticket.”
In addition, beginning in May, Gilbert, her staff along with coaches and players attended more than 20 new-student orientation meetings to really promote the games and to get new students excited.
For the first week, all the legwork paid off.
The student attendance was announced at 2,621. The overall announced attendance came in at 6,621.
“It was awesome,” said Gilbert, who was also attending her first KSU football game as director. “Everything that could have gone wrong in my position could have gone wrong, but that student section would have made it completely fine.”
Another thing that came out of the talks and fan surveys during the offseason was “Owl Town,” the new pregame tailgate that was set up at the Owls’ Nest across the street from the stadium.
Each week, live music or a DJ will be there three hours prior to kickoff. Food and beverages are available as well as vendors. Gilbert likened it to the Battery at SunTrust Park. It’s an area where people can gather, hang out, socialize and have a bite to eat before going to the game.
She said the reports for Owl Town were good for Week 1. There was a steady stream of people working in and out, yet it was not overcrowded. She said it did exactly what it was intended to do, provide some pregame atmosphere.
While the first game provided a good starting point, the challenge will be keeping the student section and “Owl Town” full throughout the season. Unfortunately, the football team will spend the next three weeks on the road before coming home Sept. 28 to face Reinhardt.
Gilbert said there will be meetings to help smooth out any rough areas and the athletic department will continue to make things better. After all, the ultimate goal is to have a sellout of 8,500 fans — or more — for each home game.
Kennesaw State realized there was a problem, and it looks like they are finally trying to fix it.
The football team did its part by putting 59 points on the board for an opening-game win.
Let’s see where it goes from here, but things are off to a good start.
