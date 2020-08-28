Let the countdown begin.
We are five days until Cobb County finally kicks off its high school football season as McEachern will head to North Gwinnett on Thursday in the first game of the Corky Kell Classic. Most of the rest of the local squads will kick off Friday.
Ask any one of the coaches, and they will tell you it has been a new challenge nearly every day just to get to this point. The same can be said by the Marietta Daily Journal sports department in trying to put together "Kickoff '20," our annual football preview issue.
Start, stop, regroup, redo, reconfigure, reimagine and restart again. Finally, it is here.
Thanks go to a hard-working group of interns -- Lexi Mann, Jake Jennings, Luke Bennett, Austin Roper, Griffin Callaghan, Christian Knox and Alex Miller. Without them, no preview would have been possible. Their help, along with that of writer Adam Carrington, graphics designer Jennifer Hall and photographers Kelly J. Huff and Anthony Stalcup, helped us put together what we hope is a quality product.
However, those of you who are familiar with our preview issue may see a few differences this time around.
Over the last few years, "Kickoff" had grown to a 200-page magazine that was the toast of high school preview issues across the country. Unfortunately, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in all areas of our communities and economy, we had to make a few adjustments this time around.
This year, we have an 88-page tabloid. It is still full of information all area high school football fans need -- team and region previews, predictions, schedules, stats and the Dynamite Dozen. We are also happy to highlight Marietta and Harrison with our main feature story on how they designed their 2019 state championship rings. We also give everybody a refresher on which county squad was the team of the decade.
In previous issues, we have run a feature story specific to each team. We have done all those stories, and we will publish them throughout the season in the Marietta Daily Journal.
"Cobb Football Friday" will return next week as our usual eight-page preview issue. We will still have our live scoreboard and, for those who want continuous score updates, follow us on Twitter @cobbfballfri, where we live-tweet every game.
There will be other challenges as the season goes on. Every team will have to deal with them, including ours, but having as much of a football season possible is better than having no football season at all.
Hopefully, next season, everything will return to normal, including "Kickoff '21."
Until then, let's (finally) play some football, and enjoy it as long as it lasts.
