As time ran down in the first half in McEachern's game against Kell on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Indians were called for holding.
The original line of scrimmage was the Kell 48-yard line, but when the ball was placed, it sat on the McEachern 36.
Each year, when the season starts, the first offensive holding penalty really takes me by surprise. Instead of a simple 10-yard penalty, which would have backed the ball up to the McEachern 42, it's then when I remember the penalty is a spot foul in high school.
It's the most stupid rule in book.
"It's the most damaging penalty in the game," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "It can kill you."
For McEachern, the drive stalled. In the end, it didn't matter as the Indians won 53-20, but Walton? Brunner is right. It could have been a disaster.
The Raiders beat Lowndes 34-28 in overtime, but the game was tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, when Walton drove into the red zone. On second-and-goal from the 13, Zak Rozsman completed a pass to Mustafa Hefner for what appeared to be a touchdown.
Unfortunately, there was a flag.
The ensuing penalty didn't back up Walton to the 23 because it was 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Let's make it second-and-goal from the 31 -- in essence, an 18-yard penalty.
Why is a penalty in high school, when the players are trying to learn the game, more strict than the one played by players at the highest level? And is a holding penalty really supposed to be more severe than the 15 yards for a personal foul or for unsportsmanlike conduct?
"It's ridiculous," Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. "It's like we are being penalized twice."
Jeff Greene, secretary of the Multi County Football Officials Association, was kind enough to have the discussion as to whether the penalty is too severe. He said he wasn't sure when the rule was instituted as such, but in essence, it is the way the National Federation of State High School Associations wants it.
The rule is the rule.
"This has been the case since I have been calling football, and it comes from the rules established by the NFHS," Greene said in an email. "Holding can be the cause that allows a player to get by the player being held to make a big play or gain any yardage. How would you teach these kids not to do it?"
I think Harrison coach Josh Cassidy has an idea, and I'm sure it is shared by numerous coaches around the area.
Cassidy said the Hoyas use a technique called an up-down to help burn it into memory that one should not hold. For those who don't know what an up-down is, start jogging in place. Then, when the coach blows the whistle, fall flat to the turf and bounce right back up and begin jogging in place again.
Do that a bunch of times, and the lesson will be learned.
Walton eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown on that same drive it was penalized, but when a team is that far behind the chains, it's the exception.
Learning the game of football is tough enough without rules being overly harsh. Holding in high school football should be changed to a simple 10-yard penalty from the original line of scrimmage, and let's leave second-and-31 for serious offenses.
Still too long
The Corky Kell Classic is the best high school football showcase in the country. However, the event's Saturday schedule is too long, and the organizers continue to mislead to the fans about what time the games are.
The schedule, as it has been over the last few years, leads off with Game 1 at 9 a.m., with games following at 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
The Classic continues to push this despite the fact that it now broadcasts all five games live on TV, there are 25 to 30 minutes in between games to allow teams to warm up and with more and more teams using a spread offense, game times are now 2½ hours long -- at a minimum.
By the time McEachern and Kell finished the morning game in a time of 2 hours, 47 minutes, and the second game between Mill Creek and Parkview kicked off, the schedule at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was already 45 minutes behind.
Mill Creek-Parkview took three hours, which meant Walton-Lowndes -- the 2:45 p.m. game -- kicked off at 3:39 p.m. By the time the scheduled 8:45 p.m. game between Collins Hill and Brookwood kicked off, it was 10:15 p.m., and it didn't end until 1:05 a.m.
Whenever I hear of a high school game ending past 1 a.m., I always remember what happened to McEachern running back Taj Griffin against North Gwinnett in the 2014 Classic.
A four-star recruit who was heading to Oregon, Griffin tore his ACL covering a kickoff right around 1 a.m. -- a time when serious high school athletes would normally be in bed. Sure, Griffin could have torn the ligament in practice just as easily as in the game, but study after study -- including Johns Hopkins, the Sleep Foundation and the British Journal of Sports Medicine -- have shown that decreased reaction time and increased fatigue set in the later the hour becomes.
McEachern advanced to the state semifinals that year, and Griffin's injury may have been the difference between a final four appearance and a state championship.
Kids should not be playing football at 1 a.m., regardless of circumstances. The Classic organizers continue to say they want to make it open to as many teams as possible, but they should really eliminate one of the games on Saturday.
Keep the 9 a.m. kickoff and play the following games at 12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., and let everyone get home at a decent time.
