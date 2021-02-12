At the beginning of their season, many members of the Hillgrove flag football team said they had friends and classmates who thought the inaugural season of the Georgia High School Association’s newest sanctioned sport was more of a joke than something to draw players for serious competition.
A little more than a month after the Lady Hawks completed their season in the state championship game at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, their efforts were being celebrated by CBS and used as a vehicle to spread the message that, in the future, there isn’t anything a woman can’t do, and the fact that the future is now.
As part of last weekend’s Super Bowl pregame show, the network presented a video that talked about the barriers and glass ceilings women are breaking through. The piece was titled, “When that glass shatters, it’s such a beautiful sound.”
It was meant to highlight many of the firsts that women had accomplished, and it was highlighting the fact that Sarah Thomas was going to be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.
By the end of the game, there were more firsts.
With Tampa Bay winning the game came the first two female assistant coaches — assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust — in NFL history to earn Super Bowl rings.
It was the end of a long list of firsts for women that happened during the 2020 NFL season.
During that time frame, Kamala Harris was elected to be the first woman to serve as vice president, and Avril Haines became the first woman to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the Director of National Intelligence. Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game, and the San Antonio Spurs’ Becky Hammon became the first female acting head coach in NBA history.
Now, here was Hillgrove helping to spread a message to that television audience of 96 million viewers, and more on social media.
To say it caught the players off-guard was an understatement.
No one in the program had any idea it was coming, but as the piece started to play, it wasn’t long until each member of the team could see and hear their phones being blown up with calls, text messages and video clips.
The first one to see the video was quarterback Lindsay Bell.
As the piece began to play, teammate Coco Carleton flashed on the screen, and Bell’s initial thought was, “Oh, my God.”
“The first person I saw was Coco,” Bell said. “Then, I thought, this is the Super Bowl pregame show. All of America is seeing us. That’s a big deal.”
Other players quickly appeared. Lauren Render, Gabbie Buice, Jasmine Blackburn, Robin Boyo, Divina Checo, Malia Hollins and Bell herself.
It was then that some of them started to understand the gravity of the situation. Like Harris, Thomas, Fuller, Hammon and others, the members of the Hillgrove flag football team were becoming trailblazers, too.
“It makes me really proud and really happy to have people inspired by what they have accomplished,” Hollins said. “I hope some girls out there were inspired by us, too.”
Carleton joined the team just to have some fun before playing soccer this spring, but she quickly realized the game was more than just having the ball rolled out on the field and people saying “Let’s play.” This was real. It was competitive, and it gives young women another outlet to show what they can do.
“It truly was an honor to see us portrayed like that (in the video),” Carleton said. “No one thought we would be inspiring other girls to do this. To be a strong, athletic female, it’s incredible for those to take the next big step. It shows anything is possible.”
For Boyo, she got to experience multiple firsts herself within the confines of the season. She started as a player on the inaugural team, and then became a coach when a severe hamstring pull forced her to the sideline.
There, Boyo’s football IQ was put to good use.
She began diagraming plays, much like an offensive coordinator would. She took them to coach Daniel Pinckney, and after approval, they became new wrinkles in the offense.
Boyo is not ashamed to say the plays worked.
“Some of the plays helped us win games,” Boyo said. “They led to a lot of points in the playoffs.”
Render said the messaging is clear. People are starting to see women can do things they didn’t think could be done. Bell said she felt like it is becoming a new normal for women in sports, politics and life to prove they are up for whatever challenge is presented.
America got to see the Hillgrove girls help present an important message. For the game of flag football in Georgia, the Lady Hawks likely have helped give participation a big jolt. Nine of Cobb County’s 22 GHSA-affiliated schools fielded a team in 2020. More should be expected in 2021.
“The girls absolutely loved playing football,” Pinckney said. “They were serious about it, and they played like they had a chip on their shoulder. I can’t wait to see what next year holds for us.”
Already, Pinckney said, potential players from middle school to the high school ranks have been calling to see what they need to do to join the program.
“We’re representing women,” Hollins said. “We got on the field and put it all out there. Hopefully, it helps empower women to try something new.”
For Buice, it’s kind of a way to say, “I told you so.”
“I’m really proud to be a part of this team,” she said. “And for all the doubters, I try to turn putdowns they try to say into a positive. Yeah, I throw like a girl, and we played for a state championship because of it.”
For those doubters, the joke is on them. These young women are showing everyone how it’s done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.