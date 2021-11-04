Take a breath.
Close your eyes.
Open them again and, poof, six months is gone.
That's the case this week as we reach the final week of the high school football regular season.
It was May when the MDJ sports staff started to put our annual preview issue together. Once Friday night is over, that magazine basically becomes kindling and we start the initial steps of the 2022 issue.
That is the same thing that is happening all over the county this weekend. Actually, it started last weekend when Wheeler and Campbell finished their seasons, but of the 21 high school football programs in Cobb, eight will have begun its offseason by Saturday morning. Once the playoffs start, that number will grow quickly as each week passes.
Hopefully, we will see North Cobb -- led by four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, receiver De'Nylon Morrisette and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew -- do what Marietta and Harrison did just two years ago and win a state championship. Maybe those 2019 champions can put it together and make a run through the postseason, and it wouldn't surprise anyone too much if Allatoona made a run, too.
In fact, many would expect that to happen.
Heading into the season, most people likely would have said that North Cobb, Marietta, Walton and Allatoona would be the cream of the crop. I don't think many would have said Pebblebrook would be undefeated heading into its final game of the regular season, with a region championship on the line against McEachern.
I would assume there wouldn't have been many around the county, other than those in the Kennesaw Mountain locker room, who would have thought the Mustangs would have a chance to go 9-1 and claim the first region title in program history? Meanwhile, Pope has a chance to win an eighth game for the first time since 2011, and only the second time since 2000.
While any of the teams mentioned above could make a run to complete their successful seasons, the best jobs this season may have come at two programs whose seasons will end this week.
South Cobb, under new coach Thomas Hanson, started the season 1-5 but can finish at .500 with a win at Sprayberry.
The other is Osborne, where new coach Luqman Salam has made the Cardinals competitive. Yes, they will likely finish 1-9, but there were close calls this year against Sprayberry, Wheeler, Kell and Lassiter. Osborne learned how to play defense this season, and if it can find some more depth in the offseason, it should be expected to win games within the region next year for the first time since 2011.
If there is a sad part about reaching the postseason, it is saying goodbye to some of the players who have made watching their games great over the last few years.
Sprayberry running back Isaiah Abbey is heading to Harvard next season, but I'm hoping he can take the field one more time Friday. He went out of the game last week against Kell with an injury, needing only 3 yards to reach 1,000 for the season.
South Cobb running back Jonathan Simmons leads the county in rushing with 1,283 yards. At 5-foot-8, 230 pounds, he's a bowling ball who will be a steal for some college program who needs a power back. Heading into the final week of the season only he and Mount Paran Christian's Sam Griffith-Tesch (1,002) have reached the 1,000yard mark.
Ten years ago, that would have been unthinkable in Cobb County.
On the flip side, 10 quarterbacks have already reached 1,000 passing yards, with eight beyond 1,400. That group is led by Marietta's Tyler Hughes, a senior who has really come into his own this season.
It had to be hard for him to be the guy that followed Harrison Bailey in the Blue Devils' offense. Bailey finished his career as Georgia's fourth-leading passer of all-time, culminating with the 2019 state title team. Hughes has thrown for 2,564 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, and he has a postseason to put an exclamation on a good career of his own.
Each year, there are some players who I am going to miss when they hang up their cleats for the last time.
Whenever McEachern's season ends, I'm going to miss Kaleb Webb. The young man will play on Saturdays, but he was somewhat unknown heading into the season. Right now, he is the county's only 1,000-yard receiver, with 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns.
As good as a receiver he is, Webb might be a better kick returner, as he has three kickoffs and a punt returned for a touchdown this year.
I'm going to miss watching Whitefield Academy's Cole Peterson. The senior quarterback had to share time for much of his career, but he grabbed the starting job for himself this season and did not disappoint. He has thrown for 1,935 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he has the Wolfpack heading to the postseason.
I can't wait to see what Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman does at Appalachian State. His entire career, he has played in a platoon system with the Raiders, and it will be interesting to see the numbers he might put up if he got to play a full season.
Marietta linebacker Carlos Cervantes is a true football player. He recently reopened his recruitment after initially committing to Presbyterian. He will make an FCS program very happy because all he does is make plays.
The same thing can be said about North Cobb's Joshua Josephs, though he isn't going to be on the FCS level. He is currently rated as a three-star prospect, which is at least one star short of the kind of player he really is. In the end, he will have his pick of about 25 Power Five programs to choose from, and he will leave the Warriors as a player others can emulate.
Like Webb on offense, Pope's Adam Jump has come out of nowhere on defense to make his mark. The linebacker leads the county with 14 sacks, which is six more than his closest pursuer. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he may end up playing a linebacker/safety hybrid on the next level.
All of the players who have been mentioned will likely find themselves playing on Saturdays next fall, and for all those who are, there are dozens of players on their own teams who will not.
For those players who are seniors and have put in the work for the last four years, all of the star players should go and tell them, "Thank you." They are the glue that make a team. Those players are the ones who make everyone better -- including those stars -- and get the team ready to play on Friday night. Without them, there would not be any Friday Night Lights, and that would be a shame.
It's hard to believe we are nearing the end of another high school football season. Speaking for myself, and if I can be so bold -- to the Cobb County football community, it has been a pleasure to watch every team, every game and each individual player play this season.
