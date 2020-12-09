ACWORTH -- Allatoona's Lauren Ford throws like a girl.
The kind of girl who throws tight 30-yard spirals, drops 40-yard passes over the outstretched hands of defenders and completes 10-yard touch passes in front of them.
Ford also catches and runs like a girl. The kind of girl who intercepts a pass and then runs a 4.8 40 returning it 55 yards for a touchdown.
Ford also leads like a girl. The kind of young woman who is control of every situation and is the best player on the field.
The Lady Buccaneers' quarterback did all those things Wednesday night as she led Allatoona to a 27-0 victory over Parkview in the opening round of the Class 6A-7A Girls Flag Football playoffs.
The victory moved the Lady Bucs into the second round next Tuesday when they will host Meadowcreek, which beat East Coweta 6-0 in the first game of the night at Buccaneer Stadium.
It was a performance that brought plenty of support from Ford's cheering section, and one that coach Jordan Davis has grown to expect from the senior.
"She has stood out as a leader all season," Davis said. "She has a special ability to throw and run. The way she runs the football drives the offense, because when they focus on the run, it opens up the passing game."
Ford said she was excited to be part of the inaugural season of flag football in Cobb County. She just wishes it would have come a few years earlier.
As a member of the Allatoona girls soccer team, it is easy to see where she mastered her ability to run through traffic. She proved it with runs of 27 and 12 yards in which she weaved her way through the Parkview defense.
During her elementary and middle school years, she played softball, which helped her hand-eye coordination and taught her how to throw accurately. As far as the interest in football was concerned, it came from playing in the backyard with her brother.
Her favorite team is the Green Bay Packers, and she likes to watch Aaron Rodgers, who she said, "was a pretty good quarterback."
Well, she did her best Rodgers impersonation on Wednesday, and it started on the opening drive of the game.
A third-down pass of 32 yards to Samantha Beck put the Lady Bucs deep into Parkview territory, and then they capped the drive with a little razzle dazzle. Ford completed a short pass to Ava Gorofalo who caught the ball and in one motion lateraled to Haley Coyle who carried it the last 22 yards into end zone and a 7-0 lead.
"I didn't want to bring it out that early," Davis said of the best hook-and-lateral play since Don Strock, Duriel Harris and Tony Nathan ran it to perfection for the Miami Dolphins against the San Diego Chargers in the 1981 NFL playoffs. "But the situation presented itself. It felt good. It was just a good start."
On Parkview's ensuing possession, a bad snap on a punt set up Allatoona with a short field. Ford took advantage by finding Beck with a 12-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead midway through the first half.
The fast start opened everything else up for the offense.
"I knew we were in this game with a chance to win," Ford said. "It gave us more confidence."
The Lady Bucs put the game away on their first drive of the second half as they marched 52 yards in eight plays highlighted by three passes from Ford to Kiki Daniels. The first was a 14-yard completion that helped get the team out from behind the chains. Two plays later, on fourth-and-6 from the Parkview 26, the duo hooked up on a 9-yard completion for a first down. The final one came when they connected for a 14-yard touchdown pass where Daniels wiggled through the defense avoiding four potential tacklers.
Ford finished completing 13 of 21 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns while adding 52 yards rushing. Beck caught two passes for 44 yards, a touchdown, and added two sacks on defense, while Daniels caught the three passes for 37 yards and her score.
On the next drive, Ford, who plays safety on defense, got her pick-6 by taking the ball back down the sideline in front of her screaming teammates and home fans.
Ford is one of the key members of a defense which has allowed fewer than seven points per game, and has helped the team to a 7-0-1 record in its inaugural season.
That mark is even more impressive now after the other three teams in the area who made the postseason, all won their playoff games. Hillgrove took down Brookwood 7-6, McEachern beat Peachtree Ridge 7-0 and Marietta shutout Discovery 20-0 to join Allatoona in Round 2.
"I thought we would have one of the most competitive areas," Davis said. "I thought if you advanced out of the area to the state playoffs they would have a good chance."
Allatoona will be at home for at least the next two rounds if it continues to win. Two more victories would get the Lady Bucs to the semifinals at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That would leave them one game short of playing for a possible state championship at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium three days after Christmas.
What better present could Ford get, and leave, for her school in her one season with the program?
"It would be amazing," she said. "Amazing."
