We are about to see how well football works in a worldwide pandemic.
This is the first week where pads can be worn, which means players will begin hitting and tackling each other. It will be interesting to see how well the coronavirus can be maintained.
It’s a situation, looking at if from the outside, where it is hard to be optimistic.
Over the last two days, 260 Gwinnett County Public School teachers and support workers are currently on the sidelines because of positive COVID cases or because of potential contact with someone who has been infected. Also, it has been reported that new cases have hit the North Paulding football team, with some of those players having interacted with other classmates. It has been reported that a notice went out to the students and their parents on Sunday letting them know the situation one day before the kids were to report to school.
Hate to sound like a downer, but this is likely the rule rather than the exception.
Consider this — the Miami Marlins had 20 members of its club and operating staff likely contract the virus while they went out on the town in Atlanta.
The St. Louis Cardinals have had multiple players come down with the virus over the last few days after a day off in Wisconsin.
The Buffalo Bills sent its rookie class home last week when five members were deemed to be infected.
Fifteen Rutgers football players got sick after attending an on-campus party and their actions forced the entire team into a two-week quarantine.
In addition, players in the Southeastern Conference are concerned about their health and the way the conference is going to handle the ongoing situation. In a Washington Post story over the weekend, players on an SEC conference call were most concerned about what happens when the general population is allowed back on campus. Currently, the players are in somewhat of a bubble.
Conference officials struggled to give them concrete answers. They offered the advice of wearing a mask, sitting in the back of the room and not partaking in close conversations. The officials admitted it likely wasn’t fair to the athletes and said the best thing the players could do was to ask others to behave responsibly.
“(The officials) have answered a lot of questions the best way that you guys could, and we really appreciate it. But as much as you guys don’t know … it’s just kind of not good enough,” said Keeath Magee II, a Texas A&M linebacker. “We want to play. We want to see football. We want to return to normal as much as possible. But it’s just that with all this uncertainty, all this stuff that’s still circulating in the air, y’all know it kind of leaves some of us still scratching my head. … I feel like the college campus is the one thing that you can’t control.”
In addition, the NCAA has tried to put off decision making. The SEC and Big 12 football has already pushed their season start dates to Sept. 26 to buy as much time as possible. The NCAA Board of Governors met last month and is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday, where it could cancel all of its collegiate championships, including FCS football.
What does all this mean, and how does it tie into the high school football season? Players in the major leagues, NFL and college are and will all be regularly tested. Despite that, there have still been outbreaks.
High school isn’t going to have that level of testing.
As far as the SEC is concerned, players coming down with the virus will be par for the course.
“There are going to be outbreaks,” one official told players on the call. (The official didn’t identify himself, and the SEC spokesman declined to identify him to The Post.) “We’re going to have positive cases on every single team in the SEC. That’s a given. And we can’t prevent it.”
It’s likely to be the case in Cobb County, too.
As the players really begin to prepare for the season, how long is it going to take before we get the reports that the virus has gone through an entire team?
If enough teams have issues, does the Georgia High School Association push the start of the season back again? At this point, it should be expected.
Also, if the season is able to start, what happens when a team travels to a different region of the state, plays, and then six days later finds out 15 players have tested positive, and the entire team has to be quarantined for 14 days? The former opponent will find itself in the same situation, and then trying to contact trace everyone in contact with the team at both high schools will become a logistical nightmare. It also needs to be mentioned that four other teams (future opponents) will be affected to the point those games will likely be canceled, too.
Imagine what would have happened if this occurred during Harrison or Marietta’s state championship drive a year ago. They get all the way to the title game and have to bring up the JV to play either Allatoona or Lowndes.
In order for high school football to work this season, teenagers at 21 Cobb County high schools will have to have an extreme amount of willpower. They are going to be asked not to socialize with friends and extended family members outside of practice. Of course, if in-person teaching returns to Cobb County and Marietta, that likely goes out the window in a hurry.
Football is religion in the south. There isn’t anyone who doesn’t want to see it, but with everything happening it’s hard to see the season getting kicked off. And as practice begins in earnest this week, we’ll know sooner than later whether to proceed or not.
