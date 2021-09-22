When the games end Friday night, it will officially be the halfway point of the 12-week high school football season.
The calendar goes by fast once everyone puts the pads and helmets on, and believe it or not, we will soon be talking about the playoffs on a weekly basis. In fact, thanks to Region 6AAAAAA, that talk has been going on for a couple weeks already.
And thanks to our nine-team all-Cobb County region, it brings me to my first item on this midseason list.
Biggest surprise team
While it was obvious that Kennesaw Mountain was getting better -- 0-10 in 2019, first playoff appearance in program history last season and a 5-0 start to this year -- it is the way the Mustangs are winning that has caught my eye.
Kennesaw Mountain has consistently had good offensive players over the last few seasons -- and that has continued with quarterback Cayman Prangley, running back Jah Welch and wide receiver Savion Riley -- but it is the defense that has the Mustangs at 5-0.
Kennesaw Mountain has allowed an average of 11 points per game, with a combined total of 10 over its last two games against Sprayberry and Kell. Ethan Voltaire and Justin Ested are near the county lead in tackles, Ested is in the top 10 in sacks and Evan Duke is tied for the county lead in interceptions.
In addition, the Mustangs have already beaten the three teams that finished ahead of them in the region last season -- Allatoona, Kell and Sprayberry. There is an increased chance that Kennesaw Mountain not only could win Region 6AAAAAA and host a first-round playoff game for the first time, but do it in style by going 10-0 in the process.
Breakout players
Let's face it. High school football is a gift that keeps on giving.
As talent continues to roll through Cobb County, it's always nice to see who the fresh faces are who make a name for themselves. So far this season, there have been quite a few.
At the top of the list is McEachern receiver Kaleb Webb. After committing to East Carolina over the summer, he has broken out in a big way with 25 catches for 450 yards and seven touchdowns.
What may be more impressive is Webb's kick returning skills, as he has already returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, a punt for a score and nearly broke several others.
Another receiver making waves is Lassiter's Danny Curren. The senior has already caught 48 passes for 580 yards and has been the prime target of another player who is making great strides in Trojans quarterback Bryson Harrison.
Pebblebrook quarterback Qamar Grant has helped make the Falcons' offense multi-dimensional. The 6-4, 230-pound junior has taken the reins and thrown for 873 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His emergence has allowed the Falcons to use last year's quarterback, Craig Adams Jr., as a receiver, running back and quarterback at times, to utilize all his talents.
South Cobb running back Jonathan Simmons made sure everyone stood up and took notice last week when he ran for 316 yards against Lassiter last week. The 5-foot-7, 205-pound senior currently leads the county in rushing with 640 yards and three touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Pope's Adam Jump has already jumped on enough quarterbacks to make Van Halen proud. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker leads the county with eight sacks and has been a menace in offensive backfields.
Most improved
It may seem hard to think that a player who led the county in passing could be the most improved, but I think that is the case this season with Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes.
The senior, who is committed to Southern University, completed 61% of his passes for 2,703 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions a year ago. This season, his completion percentage is up to 66% and he has already thrown for 1,110 yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception in four games against Colquitt County, McEachern, Camden County and Parkview.
Circle the dates
As we head toward the back half of the season, it is apparent there will be some must-see games that will determine who gets the coveted home games in the first round of the playoffs.
In Region 3AAAAAAA, Walton plays North Cobb on Oct. 15, North Cobb plays at Marietta on Oct. 29 and Marietta plays at Walton on Nov. 5. One of these teams will have to open on the road, which likely means a a trip to south Georgia and a meeting with Colquitt County, Lowndes or Camden County.
Oct. 15 could be a great day for Kennesaw Mountain if it can beat Pope that night. A victory there would all but secure the Mustangs the Region 6AAAAAA championship.
However, a Pope victory could open the door for Allatoona, which would make the game between the Greyhounds and the Buccaneers on the season's final day very interesting for tiebreaker situations.
Is this Whitefield Academy's year to win a region? The Wolfpack are undefeated. Eagle's Landing Christian is 1-3, and the schools will tangle Oct. 29 to determine the winner of Region 2A Private.
It's been a great first half of the season. For those players and teams I did not mention who may be having breakout seasons or are in position to win a region or host a home playoff game, don't take offense.
Remember, how you finish is more important than how you start.
