Less than 2 minutes into Ohio State's season opener against Florida Atlantic, new Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields made his first highlight play of the day -- a 51-yard touchdown run.
Three drives and roughly 7 minutes later, Fields had thrown for three touchdowns, and Ohio State had a 28-0 lead just past the midway point of the first quarter.
The former Harrison High School star ultimately finished the game 18-of-25 for 234 yards and four touchdowns, with an addition 61 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The five total touchdowns were an Ohio State record for a debuting quarterback.
It was about that time that the Twitterverse offered a combination of praise for Fields' early accomplishments, disgust for the fact that he was able to transfer without sitting out a season, and wonder.
The wonder came from Georgia fans wondering if the Bulldogs had made the right decision in giving Jake Fromm the keys to the team's offense, and how much better they would be with Fields instead.
The answer to that question should be a resounding yes. Fromm is exactly the guy Georgia needs to be leading the offense, because it is designed around him and plays to his strengths. Plus, it is still an offense that uses the run to set up the pass.
The Georgia offense was never designed to fit Fields' talents, and when he got to play, it seemed like he was a square peg trying to fit in a round hole. There was never really any flow, nor was there an opportunity to create one.
New Ohio State coach Ryan Day built the offense around Fields, much like he did last year's around Dwayne Haskins, and Fields showed what he could do when the offense plays to his strengths.
One thing Saturday showed was Georgia truly knows how to recruit quarterbacks. Fromm led the Bulldogs to a win, Fields was victorious in Columbus and Jacob Eason -- the guy Fromm replaced -- thew for 349 yards and four touchdowns in Washington's victory over Eastern Washington.
It's going to be fun watching how all three progress through the season.
Now, to the ballot. This is my second year as a voter in The Associated Press Top 25, and like last year, I will offer this disclaimer.
I don't care if Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson or whoever wins. I was born in Ohio, but contrary to popular belief, I am not an Ohio State fan, though I do pull for them one weekend out of the year -- when the Buckeyes play Michigan.
My money went to UAB, which after a lackluster 24-19 victory over Alabama State last Saturday, was dropped from my top 25. It just proves that all wins are not the same. However, when I start voting the Blazers in the top 10, then you can start calling me a homer.
A few thoughts on my ballot:
Nos. 1-5: Nothing changed. Don't expect it to change for awhile, unless LSU blows out Texas this weekend. It's a game worth watching.
8. Auburn: Every few years, the Tigers jump up and become serious SEC and playoff contenders. Is this going to be another one of those years? The comeback win over Oregon is a good start, but there's a long way to go.
9. Florida: Don't know if the Gators could play much worse than they did against Miami and still come out with a win.
16. UCF: The Knights beat Florida A&M 62-0, but the story was quarterback Brandon Wimbush. The Notre Dame transfer went 12-of-23 for 168 yards and two touchdowns when he was in the game and looked very comfortable running the UCF offense. We'll see how comfortable in two weeks when the Knights take on Stanford.
22. Boise State: The Broncos may have had the most impressive win of the week. Originally scheduled to play Florida State in Jacksonville, the game was moved to a noon start in Tallahassee to avoid Hurricane Dorian, making it a true Seminoles home game. Boise erased an 18-point deficit in the second quarter to come back and win 36-31. The Broncos will likely be favored the rest of their games, and they could challenge for the Group of Five entry into the New Year's Six game.
Here's my Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Texas
12. Texas A&M
13. Penn State
14. Washington
15. Wisconsin
16. UCF
17. Michigan State
18. Utah
19. Washington State
20. Army
21. Oregon
22. Boise State
23. TCU
24. Iowa
25. Syracuse
