There will be better days for Justin Fields as quarterback of the Chicago Bears.
Let's face it, things couldn't possibly get any worse.
Fields, the former Harrison High School standout and Chicago's first-round draft pick in April's NFL Draft, got his first professional start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. His stat line was a less-than pedestrian 6 of 20 for 68 yards. He carried the ball three times for 12 yards and at the end of the day, the Bears had a grand total of 47 yards of total offense.
Fields will likely have nightmares, seeing Browns' All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in his sleep. Garrett had 4 1/2 of Cleveland's nine sacks in the game. Fields was hit a total of 15 times. The Browns won 26-6.
It was a true, "Welcome to the NFL" moment, but one he was clearly not prepared for.
“The way I feel right now, I’m not used to this,” Fields told the Chicago Tribune. “I don’t like feeling like this. … Literally while I’m saying this, I’m getting goosebumps because I just don’t like feeling like this. So I’m just going to get back and I’m going to work.”
The problem is, its not going to matter how much work he puts in if the Chicago offensive line can't protect him better.
After last week's game against the Houston, Garrett had mentioned how frustrated he was that the Texans had given their left tackle, Larry Tunsil, help by having a back or a tight end chip block Garrett on nearly every play. The Browns' star did not record a sack and rarely applied pressure.
Fast forward seven days and the Bears decided left tackle Jason Peters could block Garrett without any help. That decision was a disaster, and the rest of the line was as bad if not worse. The Browns defensive line reached Fields four times in the first half, but instead of making adjustments, Chicago came out in the second half with the same plan.
This is not to alleviate all of the blame from the rookie. Of the nine sacks, it appeared as seven should be put on the offensive line where Fields didn't have enough time to even look for his first read. A couple sacks was because he held the ball too long.
The play calling didn't seem to adjust either. Fields was rolled out of the pocket only two or three times. There were no run-pass option plays and at no time did Chicago call a running play for him that might have taken advantage of his mobility.
In a game like this, there are very few positives. For the glass-half-full crowd, they can say even under the extreme pressure, Fields did not throw the ball up for grabs, and even when the game was at its worst, he remained positive and did not do any finger pointing after the loss.
After the game, the fan base was giving Fields a pass on social media, because they understood there really wasn't anything he could do. Hopefully the line and the play calling gets better. If not, Fields likely won't stay healthy long enough for him to improve.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR WATCH
It's hard to start talking up players for end of the season awards only three games into the NFL season, but former Marietta High School and University of Georgia star Azeez Ojulari is trying to force the start of the conversation.
For the third straight week, Ojulari recorded a quarterback sack. He is the first New York Giants rookie to ever do that, and this last one, against his hometown Atlanta Falcons, was the first strip sack of his career. The play ended a possible scoring drive for the Falcons right before the half.
Ojulari was graded a first-round talent in the last spring's draft, but fell to the second round where New York selected him with the 50th overall selection. Right now, his early production is making it look like the Giants got a steal who will help their defense for a long time to come.
ALMOST ENOUGH
Fields wasn't the only Cobb County player making his first NFL start on Sunday. Running back Trey Sermon also got the call for the first time as running back for the San Francisco 49ers. He carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards with a long of 16. In the fourth quarter, the former Sprayberry star found the end zone for the first time of his career on a 1-yard run that capped an 81-yard drive.
Unfortunately for Sermon, Aaron Rodgers had 37 seconds at the end of the game to get Green Bay in field goal range to pull out a 30-28 victory.
