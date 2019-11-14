Welcome to the postseason.
Cobb County is sending 13 of its best teams, with the idea to eventually tangle with the likes of Lowndes, Colquitt County, Buford, Carrollton, Rome and Eagle's Landing Christian in the later rounds.
This year, it seems like Cobb has the teams to do it.
In fact, with undefeated Harrison and McEachern leading the way, there could be more than a few that could make the big push to finish their seasons playing for a state championship at Georgia State Stadium.
Let's take a look at how our teams may fare in the opening round.
CLASS AAAAAAA
Wheeler (5-5) at Roswell (7-2): Wheeler is playing some of its best football right now and is currently on a three-game winning streak. The Wildcats are much better than they were at the beginning of the season when they lost to Roswell 28-0.
Unfortunately, the Hornets are better, too. Closer game, but likely the same outcome.
Camden County (8-2) at Marietta (8-2): Camden County's only two losses this year came from Region 1AAAAAAA rivals Colquitt County and Lowndes. Of the other seven games the Wildcats played (they won one by forfeit), only two teams had as many as six wins.
Marietta has prepared for this playoff run for three years. If the Blue Devils play like they are capable, they should move on.
North Cobb (7-3) at Colquitt County (8-2): For the last 10 years, Colquitt County has made it at least to the quarterfinals. Five times, it has played for a state championship and twice it has raised the trophy.
This may be the Packers' first year under new coach Justin Rogers, but it does not look like they have missed a beat. Their two losses were to Valdosta and Lowndes, which were both ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications when Colquitt played them.
North Cobb has done a great job running the ball with Cam Cunningham, but it is going to take a perfect game with some help for the Warriors to come out on top.
Hillgrove (7-3) at Lowndes (10-0): The last time Hillgrove made this trip to Valdosta, it put up 61 points on the Vikings.
The problem was, Lowndes put up 92, and the 153 combined points made it the highest-scoring game in state history.
That won't happen this time around. Lowndes is allowing 8.8 points per game, and Hillgrove 17.9. Points could be at a premium in this game. It's just hard to see the Hawks scoring enough to pull the upset on the road.
Newnan (6-4) at Walton (5-5): Another rematch of a game from early in the season.
In the first half of the year, Walton had a lot of trouble scoring. That got better the second half of the year, but the Raiders need to play a complete game. Now, it seems, when the offense scores, the defense has issues. If the defense is stout, the offense struggles.
If Walton plays its best game, it should come out on top.
North Paulding (6-4) at McEachern (10-0): McEachern has the oddity of playing the same team two weeks in a row. It beat North Paulding 49-19 in Dallas last week.
A similar score could be expected when they meet in Powder Springs tonight.
CLASS AAAAAA
Gainesville (5-5) at Allatoona (7-2-1): Allatoona is the one team I always say, if you don't get them early, you likely won't get them.
It's not early anymore. Gainesville has averaged 40 points a game over the second half of the season. The problem is, they allow 30.
The Bucs are playing their best defense of the year of late, and that will prove to be the difference.
Sprayberry (6-4) at Lanier (9-1): Lanier is good, but they didn't get tested every week in the region schedule like Sprayberry did. Still, the Yellow Jackets will need to ride Damarion Owens as far as he can take them.
They may not need Owens to run for 300 yards like last week, but a big game will be needed to have a chance to move on. Sprayberry will also need a defensive effort similar to the one they put on Dalton. Getting both of those things may be too much to ask.
Winder-Barrow (3-7) at Harrison (10-0): This battle of the dogs will go to the Hoyas, who will show the Bulldoggs and former longtime Walton coach Ed Dudley -- coaching his first game back in Cobb County since with Carrollton in the 2014 Corky Kell Classic at McEachern -- that their bite is much worse than their bark.
CLASS AAAAA
Kell (8-2) at Columbia (5-5): After working its way through Region 7AAAAA, Kell may be the best No. 3 seed in the state. Play Longhorn football, and that will be enough to move on.
CLASS A PRIVATE
George Walton (6-4) at North Cobb Christian (7-3): In George Walton's six wins, it averaged 41 points a game. In its four losses, it scored only 15.
North Cobb Christian has been battle-tested, but it lost two close games in its last three. The one win came last week in a 52-10 decision over Walker.
It should be enough to get the Eagles back on track.
Mount Paran Christian (5-4) at Aquinas (8-2): The last time these two teams met, Mount Paran had Taylor Trammell, Dorian Walker and Emoni Williams, and the Eagles had too many weapons for Aquinas to contend with.
Niko Vangarelli is a great player, but Mount Paran will need more fire power than that Friday.
Brookstone (6-4) at Whitefield Academy (7-3): Both teams closed the regular season with back-to-back losses, but if Brookstone wants to advance, it will have to crack the Whitefield defense, which may be playing some of its best football.
The Wolfpack should be able to handle things at home.
By my count, eight teams -- Marietta, Walton, McEachern, Allatoona, Harrison, Kell, North Cobb Christian and Whitefield Academy -- will win Friday night and move on to Round 2.
If things fall right, we could get matchups like Marietta at defending champion Milton, Walton at North Gwinnett and McEachern hosting North Forsyth in Class AAAAAAA.
In Class AAAAAA, Allatoona could head to Stephenson, while Harrison could host Morrow. Kell could travel to Starr's Mill in Class AAAAA, while North Cobb Christian heads to Fellowship and Whitefield to Athens Academy in Class A.
Good luck and safe travels to everyone Friday night. Hopefully, I'm right on the eight I picked to win, and wrong on the five I didn't.
If you season it right, crow really isn't that bad to eat.
