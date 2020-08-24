Give Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields some credit. He loves college football.
That was the main reason he created a petition directed at Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, Big Ten university presidents and the Big Ten athletic directors to try and get them to reinstate the fall college football schedule.
The hashtag #WeWantToPlay resonated with a lot of people. To date, the petition has garnered just over 300,000 signatures.
It showed the leadership qualities the former Harrison High School standout has developed over the last handful of years.
After throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy race last season, Fields had no reason to put himself out on a limb, but he lent his name to what he considered an important movement.
Unfortunately, his efforts are falling on deaf ears. Warren and the Big Ten presidents have come out and said not only has the fall scheduled been canceled but there definitely isn't any going back. That comes after parents from numerous teams in the conference sent letters asking for the decision to be reversed, a picketing of the Big Ten headquarters and the threat of lawsuits.
Fields didn't have to put himself out there because whether he plays or not this season, he is likely to be a top 10 NFL Draft pick next April. He is one of the few who will have a future at the next level, yet he was standing up for those fourth and fifth year seniors who would have been stepping onto the field for the last time before they join the workforce. Fields also wanted another shot to win a national championship with his guys. It was one of the reasons he was selected as one of the team captains this summer.
The Big Ten, along with the Pac-12 decided it was too chancy to play football this fall during a worldwide pandemic. The conferences are said to be working on playing a spring schedule, but that's not going to happen. If the NCAA, the conferences and the football programs are truly making these decisions based on player safety, there won't be a spring season. No one is going to ask players to play two seasons in an 10-month window.
Unfortunately for Fields, former Sprayberry running back, and current Buckeye Trey Sermon and others, it looks like their college careers are over, even if other conferences press on.
Which brings me to my preseason AP top 25 ballot.
This is my third year as an AP voter and it is likely to be a season unlike any other. The first AP ballot has every Division I program eligible for the rankings. As soon as play begins, the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC, Mountain West and other programs who have canceled the fall schedule will drop out. It also means there will be a lot of undeserving teams in the poll in a few weeks.
As always, here's my voting disclaimer. I don't care if Georgia or Georgia Tech win. The same can be said for Alabama, Auburn Clemson or any other program. I grew up in Ohio, but that does not make me an Ohio State fan. My money went to UAB, where coach Bill Clark has the Blazers as the favorite to win the West Division of Conference USA and take them to their fourth straight bowl game.
Since the rebirth of the UAB football program, it has gone 28-13, won one conference championship and played for another. Hopefully, the coronavirus passes this year so the Blazers can truly celebrate the opening of its new football stadium in downtown Birmingham, and with its current momentum, I'm looking forward to next fall when they come to Sanford Stadium to take care of, I mean, face the University of Georgia.
Anyway, when I start voting UAB in the top 5, then you can start calling me a homer.
My top 25
1. Ohio State -- two words, Justin Fields.
2. Clemson -- the Tigers may have finally lost too much, however when you have Trevor Lawrence, they can't be discounted.
3. Alabama -- anybody really want to bet against Nick Saban three years in a row?
4. Georgia -- Bulldogs are good, but who is going to play quarterback?
5. Oklahoma -- No big name quarterback and no Kennedy Brooks at running back, but the Sooners are in the Big 12.
6. LSU -- former Marietta standout Arik Gilbert already nominated for the Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end.
7. Penn State
8. Oregon
9. Florida
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Texas A&M
13. Wisconsin
14. Oklahoma State
15. Michigan
16. USC
17. Texas
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Cincinnati
21. Utah
22. UCF
23. Virginia Tech
24. Iowa
25. UAB -- OK, you can put me on homer alert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.