Sportswriters and pizza go together like a hand in a glove.
In fact, if you look at my 275-pound frame, I'd say my foundation is made out of 150 pounds of pepperoni and sausage. Each year when we sit down to map out our annual football preview issue, myself, the interns and correspondents who help put it together go through more than a few large pies. We consider it fuel for what is coming.
We sat down on June 6 to put our game plan on how to bring it to press in place. In what seemed like a blink of an eye it was the end of July and it went to the printer. The 2022 season went just as fast, if not faster.
The players can tell you. Just yesterday they were doing offseason workouts in preparation for spring ball. Now, almost six months to the day, we are in Week 2 of the state playoffs. Time flies when you're having fun.
However, for some, the fun has stopped, or will stop soon. Only about 2% of all high school football players get a chance to continue their careers in college. Only about 1% of the college players get to go on and play professional football.
That's what makes the careers of current NFL players Justin Fields, Azeez Ojulari, Bradley Chubb, Jerick McKinnon, Justin Jones, Tremayne Anchrum, Trey Sermon and Evan Engram so special. All started at Cobb County high schools and they beat the odds. But if you ask them, I believe they wouldn't have gotten to where they are without the teammates who pushed them to greater heights.
On each team there are dozens and dozens of players who play the game just because they love it. Those are who I like to call the glue guys who are the 5-foot-10, 190-pound offensive or defensive lineman, the 170-pound blocking back, the third string quarterback, and the undersized third string corners who end up playing linebacker when a starter gets hurt. These are the guys who may not have the most athletic ability, but show up every day, work hard and make a difference because they love being part of a team. Those are the guys who are proud to say they are football players.
For high school football fans from around the county, we thank you for putting it on the line on Friday nights when you got your opportunity.
Each year there are players who that I fall in love with. The ones I immediately look up in the box scores when they come in on a Friday night and I know they are going to go on to bigger and better things in life. One that immediately comes to mind is Osborne running back Khalif Walters.
For much of the first part of the year, he led the county in rushing. He was one of the main reasons the Cardinals became the story of the first half of the season. After toughing it out for four years, he finally got to know what success on the football field meant. He was one of the foundational pieces this year's Osborne team was built with, and he will be mentioned as one of those who helped revive a dormant program.
North Cobb's David Mbadinga was supposed to be the next big thing. That was four years ago when he played at Kell. As a freshman he ran for more than 1,200 yards. He was getting Power 5 looks by the time the playoffs rolled around. His sophomore and junior years were filled with injuries and struggles as he spent more time on the sideline than the field. But there is something to be said for persistence.
This season, when he got his chance, he showed he still had that talent he showed when he was a freshman. For a handful of games in the middle of the season, he was the Warriors' No. 1 option, and he helped carry them to victories. He's earned another shot at playing on Saturdays.
It seems like Jayden Ponder has been at Allatoona forever. When he jumped on the radar a few years back it looked like he would be the next big-time back from the Bucs program. He hasn't disappointed. All he does is post 1,300 yards a year and double-digit touchdowns. Some college program will be happy to get him.
Unfortunately as the curtain comes down on the 2022 season, it means we won't be able to see players like North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton, Marietta defensive back Jace Arnold, Whitefield Academy linebacker Caleb LaVallee, Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew under the Friday night lights anymore as they will head off to play at the next level. And while we will miss them, we can still look forward to those we expect to return in 2023.
Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski will continue to work his way up the county's all-time passing list and we'll get to see if Grayson Hodges will become an anchor for the North Cobb defense. Will Josiah Allen put up another 1,700-yard rushing season for Wheeler, and can Braylan Ford and Brady Kluse push Harrison back to the top of Region 3AAAAAAA.
While I realize there are still games to play, and hopefully a state title to win this season, its never too early to start looking ahead.
For all the thrills, chills, highlights and fun, thank you to the Cobb County high school football community for this season, and next season is only about 260 days away.
