MOULTRIE -- Colquitt County scored two touchdowns on interception returns, scored 42 points in the second and third quarters and defeated Pebblebrook 56-16 on Saturday in a Class AAAAAAA first-round state playoff game at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Falcons, the No. 4 team from Region 2AAAAAAA, finished their season at 4-7.
The Region 1AAAAAAA champion Packers, ranked No. 2 overall, will host Harrison in a second-round next Friday in Moultrie.
Pebblebrook trailed just 14-7 after the first quarter following a 78-yard run by Dwight Phillips Jr. that set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Qamar Grant.
But the Packers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, while the Falcons could manage just a 20-yard field goal by Marcus Robinson.
Colquitt County, now 11-0, scored three more touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 56-16.
The final quarter was played under a running clock.
Phillips, who rushed 166 yards in the game, scored Pebblebrook’s other touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Rico Jones in the third quarter after the Packers had built a 49-10 lead.
Colquitt’s first score came with 6:15 left in the first quarter when safety Jack Luttrell intercepted a Grant pass and ran it 22 yards for a touchdown.
The Packers’ other defensive touchdown came when linebacker Nick Pace picked off Grant in the third quarter and ran it in from 35 yards out.
The Falcons also lost a second-quarter fumble that the Packers turned into their final touchdown of the first half.
Packers quarterback Neko Fann threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Day’Shawn Brown ran for 107 yards and two scores.
The Falcons rushed for 257 yards and threw for 131 more, but they never could slow down the Packers.
