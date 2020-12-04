MOULTRIE — Colquitt County returned three interceptions for touchdowns, and Charlie Pace ran 80 yards for a touchdown as the Packers defeated Walton 35-12 on Friday on in a second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff game.
The victory sent the 9-0 Packers north to play at 12-0 Norcross in a quarterfinal game next Friday. Norcross advanced with a 40-20 victory over Roswell.
Walton (6-6), which scored a season-high 49 points in knocking off McEachern last week, managed just two Conor Cummins field goals before scoring on 4-yard touchdown run by A.J. Brown on the final play of the game.
The Raiders finished the season at .500 after failing to advance in a second-round game for the fourth year in a row.
Colquitt, averaging 48.6 points a game, led just 7-3 at the end of the first half, and Walton cut the Packers’ lead to one point on Cummins’ second field goal — a 40-yarder — to finish off the Raiders’ first possession of the third quarter.
On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Pace took a handoff and disappeared under a pile of Raiders at the Colquitt 26. However, the sophomore running back broke out of the scrum and raced the rest of the way to complete the 80-yard touchdown.
Emmanuel Perez’s extra point put the Packers up 14-6 with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
Colquitt extended its lead to 21-6 when sophomore linebacker Antwan Daniels intercepted a Zak Rozsman pass and ran it back for a touchdown with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
Daniels had scored the Packers’ first touchdown when he picked off a Rozsman pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game.
Colquitt scored twice in the fourth quarter, including its third pick-six of the night that cornerback TJ Spradley turned in from 40 yards out.
Quarterback Zane Touchton scored the Packers’ final touchdown on a 4-yard run after faking a handoff to Pace.
Rozsman was just 5-of-15 passing for 54 yards, and his first two passes of the game were intercepted by Daniels and safety Jaheim Ward. The junior quarterback also was sacked five times by a pressing Packers defense.
Freshman quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski played the fourth quarter for the Raiders and was 3-of-14 for 47 yards.
Kenny Djaha was Walton’s leading rusher with 64 yards on 22 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.