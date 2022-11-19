MOULTRIE — Colquitt County scored touchdowns on all four of its first half-possessions and went on to defeat Harrison 49-27 on Friday in a second-round Class AAAAAAA playoff game at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The Packers (12-0) will be back at home next Friday to play North Gwinnett in a quarterfinal matchup.
Colquitt County, which defeated Pebblebrook in its playoff opener, raced to a 49-14 fourth-quarter lead before Harrison (4-8) scored twice in the final 6:58.
Quarterback Neko Fann was 8-of-11 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Charlie Pace rushed for 137 yards and two scores as the Packers raised their record in home playoff games since 2011 to 20-2.
Harrison lost starting quarterback Braylan Ford to a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Sophomore Xavier Hill, who replaced him, was just 2-of-14 for 19 yards.
The Hoyas threw for just 58 yards overall.
Running back Alexander Perry scored three of the Harrison touchdowns, one on a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Hoyas took the opening kickoff and lost 5 yards before punting, and Colquitt County used nine plays to go 64 yards for the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run by Fann.
Harrison went three-and-out the next time it had the ball, but the punt was ruled to have touched a Colquitt County player before the Hoyas fell on the ball at the Colquitt 44.
A defensive holding call on the Packers and a 16-yard completion from Ford to Perry set Grayson West up for a 1-yard touchdown run as Harrison tied the game 7-7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter.
Colquitt broke the tie moments later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ramsey Dennis.
After Harrison punted again, Colquitt extended its lead to 21-7 just 2 minutes into the second quarter on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Ny Carr.
Again, Harrison answered, driving 80 yards to score on a 2-yard run by Perry with 3:17 left in the half to cut the Packers' lead to 21-14.
But the Packers put up four touchdowns in a row before the Hoyas got their two late scores.
Pace got the first of his two touchdowns on a 28-yard run with 2:06 left in the half and the Packers led 28-14 at the break.
Harrison turned the ball over on downs on its first possession of the second half and Colquitt County cashed in with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Fann to Markese Wilson to go up 35-14 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.
The Packers extended the lead to 42-14 when Pace scored on a 33-yard romp on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Dennis added his second touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 8:57 left in the game to put Colquitt up 49-14.
Perry’s 51-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion pass cut the Packers' lead to 49-22 with 6:56 left, and Perry scored the Hoyas’ last touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run with 2:33 left.
Perry finished with 104 yards on 13 carries. West had 40 on 13 carries as the Hoyas rushed the football 39 times for 245 yards.
Austin Perry had two carries for 49 yards late in the game for Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.