SUWANEE -- Another big night in the passing game from Sam Horn and Travis Hunter, and a strong game by the defense helped Collins Hill roll to a 34-13 win over Sprayberry on Friday night at Alan Fahring Field.
Horn finished the night 23 of 36 for 202 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, with Hunter hauling in 10 of those completions for 108 yards and two scores as the Eagles moved to 2-0 on the young season.
“It’s a good start for us,” Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory said. “Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and we’ve come out and had success these first two weeks. We’re a young team and makes plenty of mistakes because we didn’t have a scrimmage game, so we’re still correcting some things. But I like where we are, and everything we’re doing is correctable.
Collins Hill got on the board less than two minutes into the second quarter and built a 20-6 lead by halftime.
A blocked punt by Richard Ransom helped set up another Eagles TD in the third quarter, and the defense also did its part in the game by limiting Sprayberry (0-2) to just 84 yards of total offense, and just four rushing, led by James Smith with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss and two sacks.
The Eagles also got a TD reception from Cam Pedro (6-33 receiving on the evening), plus 62 yards and a score from Spenser Anderson on 17 carries on the ground.
