Thursday afternoon was like Christmas for college football fans as game times and television matchups were announced for Football Bowl Subdivision teams across the country.
Here in Georgia was no exception as Georgia, Georgia Tech Georgia State and Georgia Southern each released as many as four game times for the 2022 season. Kennesaw State and Mercer found out about one game each.
GEORGIA
The Bulldogs announced three games. Georgia will play host to Samford in the home opener Sept. 10, with a 4 p.m. start on SEC Network.
One week later, the Bulldogs will travel to South Carolina for a noon kickoff on ESPN. Georgia will return home Sept. 24 as it takes on Kent State at noon, in a game streamed by ESPN+.
The season-opening Georgia-Oregon matchup in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic was announced earlier this month. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In addition, the annual Georgia-Florida showdown in Jacksonville will be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
GEORIGA TECH
Three more games for the Yellow Jackets were released late Thursday, including two more primetime kickoffs.
Georgia Tech will host Western Carolina in a 7 p.m. kickoff Sept. 10. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
On Sept. 17, the Yellow Jackets will welcome Mississippi to Bobby Dodd Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC. It is the first regular-season matchup between the programs since 1946.
Georgia Tech also announced a Thursday night game at Virginia on Oct. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Earlier Thursday, it was announced the Yellow Jackets' opener against Clemson on Labor Day would kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
GEORGIA STATE
The Panthers open the season Sept. 3 when when they get a taste of the Southeastern Conference at South Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Georgia State’s home opener against North Carolina will be at noon Sept. 10 at Center Parc Stadium, televised on ESPNU.
The Panthers will stay at home to host Charlotte on Sept. 17. The 7 p.m. kickoff will be streamed on ESPN+.
Five days later, Georgia State will open Sun Belt Conference play by hosting Coastal Carolina in Thursday night game Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Panthers will also get a game on ESPN2 when they travel to Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
The Eagles will open the season Sept. 3 at home against Morgan State in a 6 p.m. game which will be shown on ESPN3.
A week later, Georgia Southern will travel to Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1.
On Sept. 17, the Eagles will travel to UAB in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be shown on the Stadium network.
Georgia Southern's lone mid-week game of the season will take place Nov. 10 against Louisiana-Lafayette. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
KENNESAW STATE
While the Owls are not an FBS program, they will be playing one in the 2022 season.
Kennesaw will travel to College Football Playoff qualifier Cincinnati for a Sept. 10 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., streamed on ESPN+.
MERCER
The Bears are another FCS program which will play up this season, traveling to Auburn for the season opener Sept. 3. The 7 p.m. kickoff will be streamed by ESPN+.
