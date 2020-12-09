For the second straight week, the universal coin flip was not kind to Allatoona.
Should the Buccaneers win Friday's Class AAAAAA quarterfinal at Westlake, they would be on the road for the state semifinals -- either making the relative short trip to Woodstock to face River Ridge, or making the long trip to south Georgia to face Lee County.
Just like last week, the Georgia High School Association logo, which represented the top half of the brackets, came up when the coin was flipped by executive director Robin Hines
The coin flip is necessary to determine home field when like seeds face off. In Allatoona's case, it is a No. 1, as are River Ridge and Lee County.
The result of the coin flip will also apply to the quarterfinals and semifinals of the girls flag football tournament.
For Allatoona, the No. 1 seed from Area 2, if it beat Parkview on Wednesday and the winner of East Coweta-Meadowcreek next Tuesday, it would have to go on the road to face Mill Creek in the quarterfinals.
If Mill Creek should lose in either the first or second round, Allatoona would be at home for the quarterfinals against Dacula, Woodstock or Lambert.
Marietta, the No. 2 seed from Area 2, could be at home for the quarters if it can beat Discovery on Wednesday and the winner of Northgate-Archer next Tuesday. The Lady Blue Devils would be home for the quarters against any team -- South Forsyth, Mountain View and Central Gwinnett -- as long as it is not No. 1 seed Sequoyah.
No. 3 seed McEachern could only host the quarterfinals if No. 4 seed River Ridge came out of the top part of the bracket. No. 4 Hillgrove cannot host a quarterfinal as the other No. 4 seed, Collins Hill, has already been eliminated.
