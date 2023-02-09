Twenty-one Cobb County football players were selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's annual all-state teams this week.
Walton led the way with four players on the Class AAAAAAA squad for regions 5-8. In all, 10 Cobb schools were represented.
With eight classifications, the GACA creates 16 all-state teams -- two for each classification, split into squads representing regions 1-4 and regions 5-8.
Leading Walton's honorees was quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, the Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year and a Wake Forest commit. After becoming the Raiders' full-time starter, Hecklinski had a breakthrough season, throwing for 3,520 yards and 37 touchdowns.
He was joined on the all-state team by running back Makari Bodiford (1,582 rushing yards, 20 TDs), wide receiver Ayden Jackson (811 receiving yards, 11 TDs) and linebacker Ashton Woods (128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks).
Two teams had three representatives apiece.
Whitefield Academy had three on the Class A Division I team, including Defensive Player of the Year Caleb LaVallee. The North Carolina-bound linebacker led Cobb County in tackles (177), tackles for loss (25) and added six sacks.
LaVallee was joined by his fellow North Carolina signee, defensive back Ayden Duncanson (33 tackles, two INT), and Arkansas signee Ian Geffrard (42 tackles, 11 TFL) on the defensive line.
Also with three all-state selections was Hillgrove with Georgia Tech-bound fffensive lineman Ben Galloway, Chattanooga-bound linebacker Zion Rutledge (160 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and Lenoir-Rhyne signee Knox Henderson (69 tackles, 7.5 sacks) on the defensive line.
Kennesaw Mountain had offensive lineman Connor Lew (Auburn) and wide receiver Cayden Lee (Missississippi) on the all-state team, North Cobb was represented by offensive lineman Robert Grigsby (North Carolina) and defensive back Charles McCartherens (Buffalo), Pebblebrook had defensive back Tyler Scott (Auburn) and special teams standout Dwight Phillips Jr. (Georgia) and North Cobb Christian had its two Georgia Tech signees -- offensive lineman Gabe Fortson and linebacker Jacob Cruz -- make the team.
Rounding out the all-state honorees from Cobb County were Wheeler defensive lineman Ty Holiday (Air Force), Allatoona linebacker Vinnie Canosa (Air Force) and Kell defensive lineman Josh Barker (Benedict).
