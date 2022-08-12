Alert
Cobb well-represented in High School Football America top 300
- By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com
Four Cobb County football teams were ranked among the country's best according to High School Football America.
The organization, backed by the NFL's Play Football organization, ranked the top 300 teams out of the thousands of teams across the United States.
North Cobb was ranked 16th, with Walton 78th and Kennesaw Mountain 202nd. The three teams are all part of the new Region 5AAAAAAA and will face off against one another in the second half of the season -- North Cobb at Walton (Oct. 7), North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain (Oct. 21) and Walton at Kennesaw Mountain (Oct. 14).
The fourth team in the rankings is Marietta, the 2019 Class AAAAAAA state champion, which come in at No. 278.
In all, 27 teams from Georgia made the High School Football America rankings, which were determined by an algorithm. The highest-ranked team from the Peach State was No. 3 Buford, which will face both North Cobb (Sept. 2) and Marietta (Sept 23) this season.
California powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco were Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. St. Frances Academy (Md.) was No. 4, followed by Bergen Catholic (N.J.), St. John’s College HS (D.C.), IMG Academy (Fla.), North Shore (Texas), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) and Duncanville (Texas).
The remainder of the Georgia teams in the rankings were Warner Robins (22), Langston Hughes (30), Grayson (35), Mill Creek (37), Milton (65), Colquitt County (75), Brookwood (80), Collins Hill (103), Cedar Grove (105), Lowndes (117), Lee County (142), Valdosta (155), Westlake (198), Rome (173), Creekside (181), Cartersville (197), Calhoun (201), Woodward Academy (208), North Gwinnett (210), Northside-Warner Robins (219), Roswell (241) and Archer (262).
