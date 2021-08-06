At least six games featuring Cobb County football teams will be broadcast on TV this fall, including with three involving North Cobb.
Five of the games will come courtesy of a partnership between Peachtree TV and Score Atlanta, which will involve 31 games from across the state being broadcast this fall.
That partnership will begin with all 11 games of the season-opening Corky Kell Classic.
North Cobb will kick off the televised Cobb games when it hosts Buford for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff Aug. 20 at Emory Sewell Stadium, on the third night of the 30th annual Classic. It will be a rematch from last fall, when the Warriors won 28-14 on the same field.
The following day, three Cobb teams will play on Peachtree TV as part of the Saturday slate of Classic games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a 9 a.m. matchup between McEachern and Kell, and a 2:45 p.m. matchup between Lowndes and Walton.
Peachtree TV will also feature Marietta hosting Parkview on Sept. 17 and North Cobb traveling to Walton on Oct. 15.
North Cobb will also get a taste of national exposure when ESPN2 airs its Aug. 27 home game against Milton. Kickoff for that game will take place at 7 p.m.
Additional TV games are expected to be added in the final weeks of the regular season and in the playoffs.
