The rich got richer during the early National Signing Day.
Of the 20 Cobb County football players known to have signed with colleges as of Wednesday night, 10 will be heading to Power Five programs, with seven coming from Marietta.
Four days after winning the Class AAAAAAA state championship, the Blue Devils saw the core of the team sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Tight end Arik Gilbert, who set county records with 101 receptions for 1,760 yards and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, will join defensive end B.J. Ojulari at LSU. Quarterback Harrison Bailey, who threw for 4,261 yards and will leave with most of the county passing records, signed with Tennessee.
Wide receivers Taji Johnson and Ricky White are heading to Boston College and Michigan State, respectively, defensive back Rashad Torrence signed with Florida and offensive lineman Jake Wray will head west to Colorado.
Hillgrove defensive end Myles Murphy, the top-ranked five-star recruit from Georgia, will play for defending national champion Clemson.
Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison had three players sign — defensive back Victor Pless (Minnesota), linebacker Ryan Smith (Duke) and quarterback Gavin Hall (Toledo).
Troy, led by former Lassiter coach Chip Lindsey, picked up a trio of local recruits in Pebblebrook defensive lineman Quincey Miller, who finished second in the county in sacks, Marietta running back Kimani Vidal, who ran for 1,589 yards and 24 touchdowns, and former Campbell wide receiver Marcus Rogers, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College.
There were also a number of prominent players who chose to sign on the second signing day Feb. 5, including three from McEachern. Defensive end Jamil Burroughs and wide receiver Javon Baker are still expected to sign with Alabama at that time, with running back Jordon Simmons set to sign with Michigan State.
Three others expected to sign in February are Mount Paran Christian quarterback Niko Vangarelli and tight end Jackson Manning and Marietta defensive back Ra’Shun Bass.
Vangarelli, who came up just short of a 2,000-yard rushing and 1,500 yard-passing season, is expected to sign with Princeton, while Manning is expected to sign with UMass after committing to the Minutemen last weekend.
Bass decommitted from Akron in November and reopened his recruitment.
