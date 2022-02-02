Marietta four-star linebacker Daniel Martin was the biggest name to come out for Cobb County from Wednesday's National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound linebacker made his commitment to Vanderbilt earlier this month when he competed in the All-American Bowl. He has since enrolled in Nashville and has joined a Commodore recruiting class that was ranked No. 35 by Rivals heading into Wednesday.
Martin, who finished with 98 tackles and 5½ sacks for Marietta in 2021, was one of 34 players to have signed as of Wednesday evening, including another nine to the Division I level. It brings the total number of Cobb County football players in the class of 2022 to 55 after 21 signed during the early period in December.
While Martin may have been the biggest name to be included Wednesday, he was not the only player from Marietta going to play Division I football. He was joined by teammates Tyler Hughes, Milon Jones and Cam Overton.
Hughes, a quarterback who threw for 3,368 yards and 42 touchdowns, signed with William & Mary, while Jones will play defensive back at Kennesaw State and Overton will take his 882 receiving yards to Chattanooga as a tight end.
Harrison defensive lineman Nick Charles will join Overton at Chattanooga, Osborne defensive lineman Elhadj Fall will play at Georgia Southern, Kennesaw Mountain defensive lineman Justin Ested will head to Mississippi Valley State, Kell defensive back Deandre Creary signed with Savannah State and North Cobb defensive lineman Latrell Bullard signed with Southern University.
Other Cobb County standout chose to take the preferred walk-on route -- Harrison linebacker and running back Akh Shabazz (South Carolina), North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Caeden Callahan (Liberty) and Walton offensive linemen Evan Bax (Oklahoma State) and Ryan Purves (Georgia Tech). Mount Paran Christian defensive back Remington Adams is also expected to be a preferred walk-on at Kennesaw State.
